Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > American Idol

Wilson Phillips Singer Carnie Wilson Fiercely Defends 'Nepo Baby' Daughter Lola After Teen Auditions on 'American Idol' — As Show's Ratings Continue to Crash and Burn

Split photo of Carnie Wilson, Lola Bonfiglio
Source: @americanidol/youtube

Carnie Wilson made sure to stick up for her daughter amid 'nepo baby' claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carnie Wilson has defended her daughter Lola Bonfiglio from harsh hate after the 19-year-old was praised following her audition on American Idol.

The teen got help from her famous mom – known for her band Wilson Phillips – during her audition as they performed the group's biggest hit Hold On, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
wilson phillips carnie defends daughter lola american idol ratings
Source: @americanidol/youtube

Carnie's daughter Lola wowed 'American Idol' judges with her audition.

Article continues below advertisement

After Lola got praise and three yes votes from judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, she also received backlash amid accusations of being a "nepo baby" from viewers.

"I have nothing against that sweet young woman, but, there is no way she would have made it through without her famous mom in tow," one person raged.

Another said: "Lola sounded worse than 90% of the no votes... pretty blatant favoritism by association.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

However, Carnie was quick to standup for her child and said while at the Music of the 90's panel: "We’re human, and the Internet is so cruel. And the comments are really pissing me off, and I can’t respond.”

She continued: "Would you encourage a doctor’s son not to be a doctor? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things. And she was so hurt.”

"(We are) real people with real hearts and souls," the singer added.

Article continues below advertisement
lola bonfiglio granddaughter beach boys
Source: @americanidol/youtube

Carnie, her sister Wendy, and her husband Rob all joined Lola for the audition.

Article continues below advertisement

On the March 30 episode of American Idol, Lola was joined by Carnie and one of her mom's fellow band members, sister Wendy, as well as her father, Rob Bonfiglio, to sing Hold On before Lola performed Kacy Musgraves' Rainbow for the judges.

“This audition I think is really going to push me, it’s out of my comfort zone because I am used to singing with my parents and with my family,” Lola said after her performance.

“I’m just excited to grow from this experience and push myself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Carnie, 56, was also all about her daughter's audition, revealing on the panel: "She did great. I’m so proud of her. And they asked us to sing, so we came and crashed the party.

"We love singing with her, and she sings with us on tour sometimes. She’s a really inspiring artist.”

Article continues below advertisement
wilson phillips carnie defends daughter lola american idol ratings
Source: @americanidol/youtube

The ABC show's failing ratings are being blamed on new judge Carrie Underwood.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Matt Rife and Mariah Morse

EXCLUSIVE: Who Is Mariah Morse? We Reveal VERY Glamorous Life of Serial Dater Matt Rife's Self-Obsessed Latest Lover — Whose Instagram Is 100 Percent Snaps of Herself

Photo of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.

Everything You Need to Know About Sydney Sweeney's 'New Romance' With Glen Powell — After She Dumps Fiancé and Flaunts Curves Online

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as the ABC show saw its ratings take 10% dip in just a week, with just a tad over four million viewers tuning into the March 23rd episode.

TV insiders are now wondering if Underwood – who was the Season 4 winner – is the reason the show is falling apart when it comes to viewers.

One source said: "Carrie’s involvement was meant to spark excitement, but it may be backfiring. There’s a growing feeling she’s overexposed — or maybe just not connecting with younger viewers.”

However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, others are putting the blame on the Before He Cheats hitmaker's appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, where Underwood attempted to sing America the Beautiful in a performance filled with audio mishaps.

"Some fans didn’t love that she sang for President Trump. It’s alienated part of the audience," one insider claimed.

Underwood, 42, replaced Katy Perry as a judge before Season 23 made its debut.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.