Wilson Phillips Singer Carnie Wilson Fiercely Defends 'Nepo Baby' Daughter Lola After Teen Auditions on 'American Idol' — As Show's Ratings Continue to Crash and Burn
Carnie Wilson has defended her daughter Lola Bonfiglio from harsh hate after the 19-year-old was praised following her audition on American Idol.
The teen got help from her famous mom – known for her band Wilson Phillips – during her audition as they performed the group's biggest hit Hold On, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Lola got praise and three yes votes from judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, she also received backlash amid accusations of being a "nepo baby" from viewers.
"I have nothing against that sweet young woman, but, there is no way she would have made it through without her famous mom in tow," one person raged.
Another said: "Lola sounded worse than 90% of the no votes... pretty blatant favoritism by association.”
However, Carnie was quick to standup for her child and said while at the Music of the 90's panel: "We’re human, and the Internet is so cruel. And the comments are really pissing me off, and I can’t respond.”
She continued: "Would you encourage a doctor’s son not to be a doctor? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things. And she was so hurt.”
"(We are) real people with real hearts and souls," the singer added.
On the March 30 episode of American Idol, Lola was joined by Carnie and one of her mom's fellow band members, sister Wendy, as well as her father, Rob Bonfiglio, to sing Hold On before Lola performed Kacy Musgraves' Rainbow for the judges.
“This audition I think is really going to push me, it’s out of my comfort zone because I am used to singing with my parents and with my family,” Lola said after her performance.
“I’m just excited to grow from this experience and push myself.”
Carnie, 56, was also all about her daughter's audition, revealing on the panel: "She did great. I’m so proud of her. And they asked us to sing, so we came and crashed the party.
"We love singing with her, and she sings with us on tour sometimes. She’s a really inspiring artist.”
All this comes as the ABC show saw its ratings take 10% dip in just a week, with just a tad over four million viewers tuning into the March 23rd episode.
TV insiders are now wondering if Underwood – who was the Season 4 winner – is the reason the show is falling apart when it comes to viewers.
One source said: "Carrie’s involvement was meant to spark excitement, but it may be backfiring. There’s a growing feeling she’s overexposed — or maybe just not connecting with younger viewers.”
However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, others are putting the blame on the Before He Cheats hitmaker's appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, where Underwood attempted to sing America the Beautiful in a performance filled with audio mishaps.
"Some fans didn’t love that she sang for President Trump. It’s alienated part of the audience," one insider claimed.
Underwood, 42, replaced Katy Perry as a judge before Season 23 made its debut.