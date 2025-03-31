Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > American Idol

'American Idol' Ratings Shocker: How Show's Viewership Has Plunged to Record Low — And Why Carrie Underwood Could be to Blame

Photo of Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood being brought in as a new judge hasn't helped 'American Idol' in the ratings department.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

American Idol has watched their ratings take a massive hit in just a week and some are wondering if new judge Carrie Underwood is to blame for the disaster.

The once popular singing competition saw a 10% dip with just a tad over four million viewers tuning into the March 23rd episode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood idol
Source: MEGA

New 'American Idol' judge Underwood may be the reason behind the show's ratings' fail.

Article continues below advertisement

The ABC series' downfall is now said to have TV insiders wondering if Underwood – who was the Season 4 winner – is the reason the show is crashing and burning.

One source said: "Carrie’s involvement was meant to spark excitement, but it may be backfiring. There’s a growing feeling she’s overexposed — or maybe just not connecting with younger viewers.”

However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, others are putting the blame on the singer's appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, where Underwood attempted to sing America the Beautiful in a performance filled with audio mishaps.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood idol
Source: ABC

Underwood replaced Katy Perry for Season 23, but it's not going well at all.

Article continues below advertisement

"Some fans didn’t love that she sang for President Trump. It’s alienated part of the audience," one source claimed.

Meanwhile, one former Idol producer claimed the show is simply not clicking with audiences the way it once did when it was a ratings juggernaut.

They said: “The format feels tired. The show hasn’t reinvented itself in years. Even diehard fans are drifting away.”

Article continues below advertisement

The program's failure is said to have bosses behind-the-scenes scrambling to find a quick solution.

"Everyone’s nervous," a source said. "Idol is a legacy brand – and watching it tumble like this is unsettling. If the bleeding doesn’t stop, major changes are coming.”

Underwood replaced Katy Perry as a judge before Season 23 made its debut.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood karma
Source: CNN

The singer's appearance Donald Trump's inauguration in January is also claimed to have divided the 'Idol' audience.

Article continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old – who is reportedly making $10million a season on Idol – is also said to be causing a scene when not on the small screen, demanding all of the perks she believes she deserves.

"She's making it very clear that she wants the VIP treatment," another insider previously told RadarOnline.com.

The source added: "Word is, she wants plenty of staff, limo service, all her favorite foods, even the temperature to be a certain way."

Article continues below advertisement

While Underwood is not making as much for idol as her fellow judges Luke Bryan, 48, and Lionel Richie, 75, "she's going in tough and putting herself in the position of power," according to the insider.

They added: "She doesn't want to be treated like a second fiddle, but people fear she's overdoing it with how she's asking for it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Kanye West

Oh Dear… Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit and Admits He Is Like Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Twin' During Horrific Hour-Long Interview — In Which He Also Admits Regretting Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

Embedded Image

The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Agonizing Final Days: Rocker, 81, Heartbreakingly Admits He's Close to Going 'Full Tommy' as He's Now Deaf and Losing Eyesight

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood plastic surgery
Source: YouTube/@talentrecap

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker won the competition 20 years ago.

It doesn't, however, help that the Before He Cheats hitmaker is said to stressing over giving Idol contestants the correct advice, especially since she's a "perfectionist."

A source revealed: "Carrie is a huge perfectionist. The standards she has for herself are extremely high, and she tends to pick apart everything she does.

"She finds her weak points and improves, but it also causes her a whole lot of stress. Now, she's carrying the added weight of holding these contestants' futures in her hands and knowing exactly what that feels like."

They added: "That takes a big emotional toll as well because she can genuinely feel their tension over the situation and their painful disappointment – it literally brings her to tears at times."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.