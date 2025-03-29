Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Being Warned by Pals to Slow Down' as She 'Fights to Juggle Personal Life With Emotional American Idol Auditions'

Photo of Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's pals warn her to slow down as she juggles personal life and emotional 'Idol' auditions

March 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Songbird Carrie Underwood is reportedly getting tied in knots trying to adjust to her emotion-ravaging American Idol judging gig, and RadarOnline.com can reveal alarmed friends are urging the country cutie to ease up for fear she could burn herself out.

Sources said the 42-year-old blond knockout's problem is her relentless drive for excellence and feeling the heavy burden of holding the future of Idol contestants in her hands.

carrie underwood warned slow down emotional idol auditions
Source: MEGA

Luke Bryan checks on Carrie Underwood as she gets emotional during a contestant's heartfelt story on 'American Idol.'

The insider said: "Carrie is a huge perfectionist. The standards she has for herself are extremely high, and she tends to pick apart everything she does.

"She finds her weak points and improves, but it also causes her a whole lot of stress. Now, she's carrying the added weight of holding these contestants' futures in her hands and knowing exactly what that feels like.

"That takes a big emotional toll as well because she can genuinely feel their tension over the situation and their painful disappointment – it literally brings her to tears at times."

A season 23 episode of the ABC competition showed tenderhearted Underwood overcome with emotion when a contestant related a tough backstory.

carrie underwood warned slow down emotional idol auditions
Source: MEGA

Concerned friends fear Underwood's perfectionist nature may take a toll on her well-being as an 'American Idol' judge.

The young singer shared: "My grandparents raised me from the moment I turned 2. She put everything she had in me all these years."

When the camera cut to Underwood, she was gushing tears and blowing her nose.

"You okay over there," fellow judge Luke Bryan asked Underwood, to which she replied, "I'm not."

According to the source, people around Underwood wonder if she has the inner strength to judge others on Idol.

carrie underwood warned slow down emotional idol auditions
Source: MEGA

Despite her reputation as a ‘tough cookie,’ Underwood's emotional reactions on 'American Idol' have left fans worried.

The insider added: "Her friends can't help worrying because the level of expectations she sets for herself and the sheer workload would break a lot of people.

"Carrie is known as a tough cookie, but she has her limits, the worry is that she'll push past them and hurt herself."

