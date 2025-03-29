EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Being Warned by Pals to Slow Down' as She 'Fights to Juggle Personal Life With Emotional American Idol Auditions'

The insider said: "Carrie is a huge perfectionist. The standards she has for herself are extremely high, and she tends to pick apart everything she does.

"She finds her weak points and improves, but it also causes her a whole lot of stress. Now, she's carrying the added weight of holding these contestants' futures in her hands and knowing exactly what that feels like.

"That takes a big emotional toll as well because she can genuinely feel their tension over the situation and their painful disappointment – it literally brings her to tears at times."

A season 23 episode of the ABC competition showed tenderhearted Underwood overcome with emotion when a contestant related a tough backstory.