Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > HBO

'White Lotus' Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Had 'Fun Pushing' Himself for Show's Incest Scene — After Actor Is Torn Apart for Defending His 'Nepo Baby' Status

Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger had to get into a certain mindset to film the controversial scene.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Patrick Schwarzenegger left TV audiences buzzing after his White Lotus character, Saxon Ratliff, found himself in a bizarre sexual situation with his on-screen brother Lochlan, and the actor has now admitted how much he had to push himself for the performance.

All this comes as the 31-year-old has defended his "nepo baby" status as the son of iconic action movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger son patrick privileged rich role white lotus nepo baby
Source: MEGA

Patrick opened up about how far he had to push himself for certain scenes on 'The White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star told C Magazine in an interview: "When you join The White Lotus, you know (show creator Mike White) is going to push boundaries.

"That's why he's a genius. As an actor, playing the most uncomfortable scenes is the most fun because they are the biggest challenge."

Patrick added: "I'm not saying that scene was the most fun, but it's fun to push yourself and put yourself in uncomfortable positions because then you learn."

Article continues below advertisement
patrick white lotus
Source: HBO

His character had to kiss his on-screen brother in one particular scene.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the much-talked about scene was made easier by the fact that Patrick and his fellow co-stars are as close as they can be.

He explained: "It wasn't difficult filming intimate scenes with (Sam) Nivola because by then the pair had been filming together for a couple of months.

"Our whole on-screen family – Sam, me, Jason (Patric), Parker (Posey), and Sarah Catherine (Hook) – worked together, hung out together, had meals, built a family dynamic. I became super close with all of them and continue to be really close with them today."

Article continues below advertisement

While his father is best known for his various iconic performances including playing a machine in the Terminator franchise, Patrick prefers to steer clear from any tips.

He said: "I don't ask my dad for any acting advice. He's a movie star. It's not that I don't want to become that one day, but I want to focus on trying to get my feet wet in acting roles, then one day come to do those types of movies.

"We have two different routes of how to go about it. He's all about, "You should be number one on the call sheet, the biggest name, your name should be on the poster. Go big."

'I'm of the opposite mindset. By going small and continually growing with my roles, I'm trying to build my résumé," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'White Lotus'
Source: HBO

The 31-year-old plays Saxon Ratliff in the HBO series, and his character gets naked.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Patrick added: "'Being around fame has probably been beneficial."

Patrick has joined a batch of other actors who are labeled "nepo babies," but the star isn't actually a fan of that term.

He previously raged to The Sunday Times: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick added: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

Fans were quick to jump on the comments as one person wrote: "Why do nepo babies keep doing this? All they have to do is acknowledge they had a leg up and leave it at that."

Another lambasted: "I don’t know why it’s so hard to admit that you can both be hardworking and benefit from nepotism."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sydney Sweeney

Showing Him What He's Missing? Sydney Sweeney Shares VERY Revealing Bikini-Clad Snap After 'Calling off Wedding' To Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Photo of Ariana Grande.

Wickedly Different: Ariana Grande Looks Completely Unrecognizable For Grandma Role In New Short Film 'Brighter Days Ahead' — As Friends Worry Over Singer's Health Amid Jam-Packed Work Schedule

Article continues below advertisement
white lotus patrick schwarzenegger delusional nepotism trump kids comments
Source: MEGA

The TV star does not take acting tips from his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Meanwhile, his dad isn't exactly surprised his son went naked in The White Lotus, seeing that he did the same for Terminator 2.

Arnold joked in Instagram: "What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.