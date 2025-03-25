EXCLUSIVE: The 10 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About 'White Lotus' Star Parker Posey — Including Her String of 'Terrible Boyfriends'

There's much more to Parker Posey than her iconic line delivery in Season 3 of The White Lotus. The actress, who plays a family matriarch in HBO's series, made her mark in '90s indie films – but RadarOnline.com can reveal 10 things you probably never knew about the thriving star, including her list of "terrible boyfriends" and who she was named after.

Posey has had an uptick in popularity after making a splash on 'The White Lotus' Season 3.

To start, Posey, 56, and her twin brother, Chris, were born in Baltimore to their chef mother, Lynda Patton, and car dealer father, Chris Posey. Like her White Lotus character, Victoria Ratliff, Posey was raised in the South – growing up in Monroe, Louisiana, and Laurel, Mississippi. Her brother is now an attorney in Atlanta.

The actress admitted she once lived next door to Jimmy Fallon and still 'happily' lives alone in New York.

The actress' first name, Parker, is also a tribute by her dad to 1950s model Suzy Parker. The model notoriously starred in the 1957 film Funny Face.

Posey, born on November 8, is the water sign Scorpio – which, in an unexpected revelation, seems to haunt her daily. She explained: "Plumbing issues and the flooding of apartments and the bursting of pipes is a running theme in my life. "There’s a lot of water flowing."

One of Posey's most notable roles was in the 1993 hit film Dazed and Confused. In another surprising tidbit, while reflecting on the project's impact, she said starring alongside actors Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck gave her the "high school experience I didn’t get to have."

A fifth fun finding about Posey's career stems from her role in the 2003 Christopher Guest movie A Mighty Wind. For the film, the star expanded her resume by learning to play the mandolin.

The TV star revealed she has had a long list of 'terrible boyfriends' and hinted she was treated badly.

Something else fans might be surprised to learn is in the remake of Lost in Space, she played the villainous Dr. Smith – a role originally portrayed by Jonathan Harris in the 1960s campy series.

Moving along, an additional unknown fact is that Posey used to be neighbors with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in New York. The two have remained close friends, and Posey even appeared on his show to discuss all things White Lotus earlier this month.

This leads into another quiet reality, which is that Posey still lives alone in the Big Apple – though she admitted it doesn't bother her whatsoever. The actress explained: "When I think about New York and New Yorkers, we have a relationship already to the city, and that really feeds me a lot. "And I feel like I’m always, you know, in relationship to it. That sounds so cheesy. I guess I’m just at a place now where I don’t mind being alone at all. "I’m not the first woman living alone in New York, you know?”

Known as the "Queen of the Indies,” the actress once made a shocking admittance to the kind of roles she became known for. She said: "I’m the character actor in Hollywood movies, the girl who has to be annoying so the guy can go to the other girl.”

Posey revealed her name was a tribute by her dad to 1950s model Suzy Parker.