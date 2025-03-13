celebrities who have taken part in poker competitions

Across history many of the rich and famous have been drawn to casino games. Across the ages and the cultures, stars have been lured to gaming tables by the thrill, glamour and potential for big wins.

It’s not just a modern fashion. Back in the fifties and sixties Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and the Rat Pack were famously fixtures in Las Vegas, mixing showbiz with gambling.

In the 1970s, football star George Best was known for losing much of his fortune at casinos. More recently, stars like Ben Affleck and Tobey Maguire are renowned for appearances at gaming venues.

With the rise of online casinos more and more celebrities, like the rest of us, are now able to play anytime, anywhere. From Monte Carlo to Macau, from sports legends to Hollywood stars, casino gaming remains an enduring attraction on- and off-line.