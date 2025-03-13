Celebrities Who Have Taken Part in Poker Competitions
Across history many of the rich and famous have been drawn to casino games. Across the ages and the cultures, stars have been lured to gaming tables by the thrill, glamour and potential for big wins.
It’s not just a modern fashion. Back in the fifties and sixties Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and the Rat Pack were famously fixtures in Las Vegas, mixing showbiz with gambling.
In the 1970s, football star George Best was known for losing much of his fortune at casinos. More recently, stars like Ben Affleck and Tobey Maguire are renowned for appearances at gaming venues.
With the rise of online casinos more and more celebrities, like the rest of us, are now able to play anytime, anywhere. From Monte Carlo to Macau, from sports legends to Hollywood stars, casino gaming remains an enduring attraction on- and off-line.
Stars love poker
Poker particularly appeals to celebrities because it combines skill, strategy and high-stakes excitement.
For stars accustomed to coming out on top in sports, film or music this strategic element seems to make the game irresistible.
Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are both skilled players who have participated in major tournaments. Michael Jordan, a legend in basketball, is also known for his intense poker sessions.
Private games bring together the rich and famous in a setting where money flows freely amid the clash of egos.
Online poker has expanded this further as stars compete in live-streamed tournaments.
Here are six of the top stars who embrace the world of poker too:
Ben Affleck
Affleck is one of Hollywood’s most famous poker-playing celebrities.
He reportedly took poker lessons from professionals and won the 2004 California State Poker Championship, walking away with $356,400.
This led to some high-stakes cash games, where he played against some of the best. However, his reputation also got him into trouble – casinos at one point banned him from blackjack for card counting.
Despite this, Affleck remains a passionate poker player. He still often plays in charity tournaments and private games.
His analytical mindset and strategic approach make him a formidable player. His skills clearly extend far beyond acting and directing.
Tobey Maguire
Spiderman actor Maguire played in exclusive, high-stakes games with Hollywood elites and Wall Street tycoons for years. Like Afflek, Maguire used professional coaching.
Reports suggest he won millions. Some estimate his total earnings in private games exceeded $30 million.
His involvement in these secret games means he remains one of the most successful celebrity poker players – although details are clouded in mystery.
Neymar Jr.
Brazillian football superstar Neymar Jr. is also an avid poker player.
He frequently participates in professional tournaments and online events. Neymar has played in European Poker Tour events and World Series of Poker tournaments.
His biggest live win came in a 2022 Brazilian Series of Poker event. He finished sixth and took home around $80,000.
Neymar’s love for poker goes beyond casual play – he streams his games online. The game’s strategic depth and competitive nature seems to make it a perfect match for his personality.
Michael Phelps
As an Olympic swimming legend Phelps turned to poker after retiring. He competed in high-stakes tournaments, including WSOP events and private games with professionals like Phil Hellmuth and Antonio Esfandiari.
He reportedly has won and lost substantial amounts. His earnings remain undisclosed – but he has spoken about losing six-figure sums.
Though he hasn’t won major titles, poker is clearly his new competitive focus after swimming.
Gerard Piqué
Retired Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué has become a serious poker player with impressive tournament results.
He has competed in multiple European Poker Tour events, achieving high finishes. In 2019, he placed second in a high-roller event at EPT Barcelona, winning $392,000.
Piqué’s ability to read opponents, honed from years of elite football, make him a strong player.
Kevin Hart
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is a poker enthusiast who has played in high-stakes tournaments worldwide. With his energetic personality, Hart brings entertainment to every poker table he joins.
He has competed in major events like the PokerStars Championship Bahamas and high-roller tournaments in Las Vegas. Though his biggest wins remain undisclosed, he has played against some of the world’s best, including Daniel Negreanu.
Hart’s involvement has helped prove that the game is as much about fun as it is about winning money.
