'American Idol' Contestant 'The Singing Garbage Man' Doug Kiker Dead at 32 — As Family Mourns Singer's 'Completely Unexpected' Passing
Doug Kiker, the American Idol contestant known as "The Singing Garbage Man," has died at age 32, RadarOnline.com can report.
The garbage man from Alabama became a cult favorite during the show's 18th season, and went viral for his audition performance of "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts.
Kiker died Monday, according to TMZ, who said a cause has not been determined yet.
In a message on Facebook, his sister Angela Evans shared: "This was completely unexpected. We are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves."
A GoFundMe has been established to help cover his expenses.
Organizers shared: "We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas’s memory and give him a proper farewell.
"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden.
"Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of yall."
Kiker auditioned in Savannah, Ga in 2020, where he shared that he worked on the back of a garbage truck and had no performing experience or vocal training other than singing while at work.
He said he was auditioning to inspire his then 2-year-old daughter.
The garbage man sang "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts once a Capela and then again with Luke Bryan accompanying him on the piano.
Katy Perry was left in tears by the performance, and all three judges voted "yes," sending him to the Hollywood round, where he competed in the "Soul" category of the Genre Challenge.
This time, he sang "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye, but he was then eliminated.
Kiker's popularity led to American Idol inviting him back for the finale to do a virtual performance of his audition song with Rascal Flatts.
Fans shared their sorrow on his Instagram page.
Under his final post, from 2022, one person wrote: "RIP. You (were) my favorite the season you (were) on.
Another added: "I am sad to hear the news!"
While a third encouraged: "Sing with the angels."
In 2021, Kiker was arrested on domestic violence charges in Alabama. The reality TV contestant was charged with third-degree domestic violence, which is defined as harassment, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
According to TMZ at the time, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in May allegedly involving Kiker and an adult woman who called 911. The nature of their relationship was unclear.
After his release, Kiker revealed he had been working on a film adaptation about his life called "Garbage Man." In January 2022, he announced on YouTube that the film was available on Vimeo for rent or purchase.