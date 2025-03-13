'American Idol' Contestant 'The Singing Garbage Man' Doug Kiker Dead at 32 — As Family Mourns Singer's 'Completely Unexpected' Passing

Kiker died Monday, according to TMZ, who said a cause has not been determined yet.

In a message on Facebook, his sister Angela Evans shared: "This was completely unexpected. We are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves."

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover his expenses.

Organizers shared: "We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas’s memory and give him a proper farewell.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden.

"Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of yall."