EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the ONE A-List Actress Propping Up Slap-Happy Will Smith As He Launches 'Desperate' Rap Comeback

But an insider said: "Charlize is not in that camp, and she and Will have been pals for something like 22 years."

That friendship was initiated by Will after he was so impressed with what Theron was up to in her early films, and of course her amazing transformation for Monster that won her an Oscar in 2004.

"Will was right there that night cheering Charlize on, and he developed his classic superhero hit Hancock as a vehicle for him and Charlize after it languished for years as a potential Jennifer Lopez project," our insider added.