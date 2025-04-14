EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the ONE A-List Actress Propping Up Slap-Happy Will Smith As He Launches 'Desperate' Rap Comeback
Hollywood outcast Will Smith is hanging out with Hancock costar Charlize Theron and leaning on the beautiful babe for support as he continues facing backlash for slapping comic Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some industry hotshots have "totally given up" on the King Richard Oscar-winner for losing his cool after Rock joked on the broadcast about the bald head of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tinseltown sources tell us.
But an insider said: "Charlize is not in that camp, and she and Will have been pals for something like 22 years."
That friendship was initiated by Will after he was so impressed with what Theron was up to in her early films, and of course her amazing transformation for Monster that won her an Oscar in 2004.
"Will was right there that night cheering Charlize on, and he developed his classic superhero hit Hancock as a vehicle for him and Charlize after it languished for years as a potential Jennifer Lopez project," our insider added.
According to the source, the South African stunner, 49, and Smith, 56, have a deep history and a real camaraderie that has survived his PR blunders and scandals, marriage upheavals and with tart-tongued Jada, his estranged spouse.
"In a lot of folks' opinion, it all comes down to Charlize being the anti-Jada in almost every way possible," our insider said.
They added: "It may sound a harsh way of putting it, but it's true.
"Will doesn't have a lot of deep friendships with other A-listers, but Charlize has stuck with him.
"There's no doubt they'll work together again because she understands Will at a time when his behavior has almost everybody else in the business scratching their heads."