'Idol' in the Gutter: Ratings Plummet for TV Songfest — and Show Insiders Blame One Person… Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood may have triumphed on American Idol in 2005, but as a judge, the spotlight's casting a different shadow.
The competition show's ratings have dropped by 700,000 viewers, and sources are saying "out of tune" Underwood is the one to blame – with her time as a judge possibly ending before the May 18 finale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After winning Season 4 of the hit singing series, Underwood stepped in for Katy Perry as a judge for Season 23 – which kicked off on March 2.
But over the past few weeks, ABC has been struggling with the show's drastic drop in viewership.
Ratings took a steep dive during the show's flashy Top 24 performance week, even with the cast and crew flown to Hawaii's lavish $4,150-a-night Aulani Disney Resort.
Sunday's episode pulled in just 4.65 million viewers – a drop from 5.12 million the week before. Monday's episode fell even lower, lagging behind The Voice with only 3.87 million viewers.
The production insider added: "They thought Carrie would bring star power. Instead, the audience is tuning out – and execs are panicking."
The country singer has seemingly struggled to connect with both viewers and fellow judges, and sources claim her emotional reactions come off as forced.
Some have even labeled her time on the show as "a failed experiment."
Earlier this week, a source told us the Before He Cheats hitmaker – who's reportedly pocketing half of Perry's $25million-a-year salary – has been dragging the show down by being too "boring."
They said: "She's too nice for the job. The other judges are rolling their eyes over her constant pity parties, and her presence is making for dull TV."
Ironically, Perry was seen as being too mean to contestants – but Underwood is going to the other extreme.
Even her fellow judge Richie has called her out for being too nice, saying she defends inept contestants with cheesy comments such as: "But he's so CUTE!"
Our insider revealed Idol's top executives have regretted their low-cost replacement for Perry, who they believed was alienating viewers with her harsh, swift eliminations of contestants.
They added: "Carrie was not the first choice to replace Katy. Miley Cyrus was. But they felt her contract demands were too high, so they pivoted to Carrie.
"Now, they see Carrie as being a pushover without drama and believe they should have ponied up the money for Miley, who's a lot edgier and would have made for a much better show."
Even though Underwood inked a multiyear deal to join Idol, our sources say she could be one-and-done if she doesn't thicken up her skin.
They went on: "You already get the feeling that Carrie isn't working out with both her fellow judges and the audience.
"American Idol is trying to stanch the flow of falling ratings – and they're afraid that viewers are being turned off by Carrie and will tune out."
Though no official statement has been released, rumors within ABC hint another season of Idol is far from certain – and if it does return, it may do so without Underwood.