Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > American Idol

'Idol' in the Gutter: Ratings Plummet for TV Songfest — and Show Insiders Blame One Person… Carrie Underwood

Photo of Carrie Underwood.
Source: ABC

Carrie Underwood could be the reason American Idol's ratings have tanked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carrie Underwood may have triumphed on American Idol in 2005, but as a judge, the spotlight's casting a different shadow.

The competition show's ratings have dropped by 700,000 viewers, and sources are saying "out of tune" Underwood is the one to blame – with her time as a judge possibly ending before the May 18 finale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice
Source: MEGA

Underwood is facing huge criticism as an Idol judge, with sources saying fellow judges are blaming her behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Everyone's blaming Carrie."

They added: "Lionel (Richie), Luke (Bryan), and even Ryan (Seacrest) have turned on her behind the scenes. They say she's not connecting with the audience – and the numbers prove it."

Article continues below advertisement
wilson phillips carnie defends daughter lola american idol ratings
Source: @americanidol/youtube

The singer replaced former judge Katy Perry for Season 23 of the hit singing series.

Article continues below advertisement

After winning Season 4 of the hit singing series, Underwood stepped in for Katy Perry as a judge for Season 23 – which kicked off on March 2.

But over the past few weeks, ABC has been struggling with the show's drastic drop in viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratings took a steep dive during the show's flashy Top 24 performance week, even with the cast and crew flown to Hawaii's lavish $4,150-a-night Aulani Disney Resort.

Sunday's episode pulled in just 4.65 million viewers – a drop from 5.12 million the week before. Monday's episode fell even lower, lagging behind The Voice with only 3.87 million viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

The production insider added: "They thought Carrie would bring star power. Instead, the audience is tuning out – and execs are panicking."

The country singer has seemingly struggled to connect with both viewers and fellow judges, and sources claim her emotional reactions come off as forced.

Some have even labeled her time on the show as "a failed experiment."

Article continues below advertisement
american idol ratings plummet blame judge carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Underwood's fellow judge Lionel Richie called her out for being too 'nice' on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, a source told us the Before He Cheats hitmaker – who's reportedly pocketing half of Perry's $25million-a-year salary – has been dragging the show down by being too "boring."

They said: "She's too nice for the job. The other judges are rolling their eyes over her constant pity parties, and her presence is making for dull TV."

Ironically, Perry was seen as being too mean to contestants – but Underwood is going to the other extreme.

Article continues below advertisement

Even her fellow judge Richie has called her out for being too nice, saying she defends inept contestants with cheesy comments such as: "But he's so CUTE!"

Our insider revealed Idol's top executives have regretted their low-cost replacement for Perry, who they believed was alienating viewers with her harsh, swift eliminations of contestants.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

They added: "Carrie was not the first choice to replace Katy. Miley Cyrus was. But they felt her contract demands were too high, so they pivoted to Carrie.

"Now, they see Carrie as being a pushover without drama and believe they should have ponied up the money for Miley, who's a lot edgier and would have made for a much better show."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Haley Joel Osment's Arrest

Desperate Haley Joel Osment Blames ‘Blackout’ For Nazi Slur as He Claims ‘Loss and Displacement Have Broken Me Down to a Very Low Emotional Place’

Embedded Image

Timothée Chalamet Sparks Kylie Jenner Split Fears After 'Ditching' Reality Star Backstage at Coachella To Avoid Awkward Meeting with Her Ex

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Underwood inked a multiyear deal to join Idol, our sources say she could be one-and-done if she doesn't thicken up her skin.

They went on: "You already get the feeling that Carrie isn't working out with both her fellow judges and the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
american idol ratings plummet blame judge carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Underwood has not secured herself a spot on the next season of Idol – if it happens.

"American Idol is trying to stanch the flow of falling ratings – and they're afraid that viewers are being turned off by Carrie and will tune out."

Though no official statement has been released, rumors within ABC hint another season of Idol is far from certain – and if it does return, it may do so without Underwood.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.