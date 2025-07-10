Please, Mr. President! Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Trump For Pardon As Former Madam Continues To Rot In Prison — After White House Debunks Epstein's 'Client List'

The former madam is believed to be doing all she can to cut her sentence short, even working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients.

Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison, and she wants President Trump to give her a pardon so she can avoid spending 20 years rotting behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maxwell is hoping President Trump gets her out of prison.

David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.

However, Maxwell's dream may not exactly become a reality, according to a report , as a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's Justice Department claimed late pedophile, and Maxwell's partner, Jeffrey Epstein , never had a "client list" following an investigation, the British heiress is using this opportunity to grab a get out of jail free card.

Trump is said not to be interested in freeing the former madam.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.

"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."

While Trump doesn't appear ready to throw Maxwell, 63, a lifeline, the feds may be her only chance at dropping her sentence.

According to journalist Tara Palmeri, prosecutors are working on cases against the "Johns," powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, and Maxwell is said to be doing her part.