Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Please, Mr. President! Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Trump For Pardon As Former Madam Continues To Rot In Prison — After White House Debunks Epstein's 'Client List'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is hoping President Trump pulls through and saves her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison, and she wants President Trump to give her a pardon so she can avoid spending 20 years rotting behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former madam is believed to be doing all she can to cut her sentence short, even working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell To Be Freed?

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell is hoping President Trump gets her out of prison.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's Justice Department claimed late pedophile, and Maxwell's partner, Jeffrey Epstein, never had a "client list" following an investigation, the British heiress is using this opportunity to grab a get out of jail free card.

However, Maxwell's dream may not exactly become a reality, according to a report, as a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.

David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Not Right!'

trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said not to be interested in freeing the former madam.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.

"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."

While Trump doesn't appear ready to throw Maxwell, 63, a lifeline, the feds may be her only chance at dropping her sentence.

According to journalist Tara Palmeri, prosecutors are working on cases against the "Johns," powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, and Maxwell is said to be doing her part.

Article continues below advertisement

jeffrey epstein ghisele maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell helped late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein traffic minors.

"I think she’s probably helping them right now," Palmeri said during her appearance on the Daily Beast podcast. "I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail."

She continued: "They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage. But (when) nobody's paying attention, story's gone away, a few years, Ghislaine's out, or ends up in some nice prison.

"This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Update

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's administration shut down the theory Epstein had a 'client list.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay's Unfollows: The Real Drama Behind the Scenes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — As Bravo Star Admits Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her During Pregnancy

Photo of Cierra Ortega

'Love Island USA' Drama: Cierra Ortega's Shocking Exit After Racial Slur Scandal Leaves Cast Reeling — As Star Issues Apology For 'Thoughtless' Remark

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking. She is currently serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida, but was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs resides after being denied bail.

Pameri claimed there is video and photo proof collected from Epstein's residence during a search that could have a massive impact on some of the most high-profile men.

She explained: "If prosecutors release the footage, Maxwell’s lawyers could pounce. That’s why they’re slow-rolling it. But I’ve been told they’re still building cases.

"I don’t think she’ll spend 20 years in jail. She has cards to play."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe into Epstein and his dealings, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.

The memo noted Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of high-profile clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.

During the investigation, footage of Epstein's jail cell, around the time he was found dead, was also examined by both departments.

"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo stated.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.