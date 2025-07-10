Please, Mr. President! Ghislaine Maxwell Begs Trump For Pardon As Former Madam Continues To Rot In Prison — After White House Debunks Epstein's 'Client List'
Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison, and she wants President Trump to give her a pardon so she can avoid spending 20 years rotting behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former madam is believed to be doing all she can to cut her sentence short, even working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients.
Maxwell To Be Freed?
After Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's Justice Department claimed late pedophile, and Maxwell's partner, Jeffrey Epstein, never had a "client list" following an investigation, the British heiress is using this opportunity to grab a get out of jail free card.
However, Maxwell's dream may not exactly become a reality, according to a report, as a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.
David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.
'It's Not Right!'
"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.
"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."
While Trump doesn't appear ready to throw Maxwell, 63, a lifeline, the feds may be her only chance at dropping her sentence.
According to journalist Tara Palmeri, prosecutors are working on cases against the "Johns," powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, and Maxwell is said to be doing her part.
"I think she’s probably helping them right now," Palmeri said during her appearance on the Daily Beast podcast. "I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail."
She continued: "They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage. But (when) nobody's paying attention, story's gone away, a few years, Ghislaine's out, or ends up in some nice prison.
"This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources."
Epstein Update
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking. She is currently serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida, but was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs resides after being denied bail.
Pameri claimed there is video and photo proof collected from Epstein's residence during a search that could have a massive impact on some of the most high-profile men.
She explained: "If prosecutors release the footage, Maxwell’s lawyers could pounce. That’s why they’re slow-rolling it. But I’ve been told they’re still building cases.
"I don’t think she’ll spend 20 years in jail. She has cards to play."
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe into Epstein and his dealings, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.
The memo noted Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of high-profile clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.
During the investigation, footage of Epstein's jail cell, around the time he was found dead, was also examined by both departments.
"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo stated.