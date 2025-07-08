Ghislaine Maxwell's Desperate Freedom Fight — How Disgraced Madam is 'Using Inside Knowledge' and 'Collaborating With Feds' to Wriggle Out of 20-Year Jail Term

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to be doing all she can to avoid her 20-year prison sentence, including linking up with the FBI to take down Jeffrey Epstein's high-profile collaborators, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The disgraced madame hasn't had the best time behind bars, with a previous source claiming she was starving.

Article continues below advertisement

A Free Woman?

Source: MEGA Maxwell is currently serving 20 years behind bars.

Investigative reporter Tara Palmeri appeared on the Daily Beast podcast and discussed what she believes Maxwell's future holds... and it's a positive outlook for the 63-year-old. "I think she’s probably helping them right now,” Palmeri told Joanna Coles during the interview. "I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail." According to the journalist, the prosecutors are still working on cases against the "Johns," powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. And now? Maxwell is said to be doing her part to take down her former clients.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy after assisting late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage," Palmeri said. "But (when) nobody’s paying attention, story’s gone away, a few years, Ghislaine’s out, or ends up in some nice prison. "This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources." Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking. She is serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida, but was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs currently resides after being denied bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Blackmail?

Source: MEGA The madame is believed to be working with the FBI to take down her previous clients.

Pameri claimed there is video and photo proof collected from Epstein's residence during a search that could have a massive impact on some of the most high-profile men. She explained: "When they first raided (Epstein’s house) for the 2006 case, they found a lot of cameras everywhere," Palmeri said. "I think he was using that information as 'kompromat' to build his business, to make money." Kompromat is compromising material used to blackmail and control individuals, many of whom were associated with the late pedophile. The material is said to be so graphic it may lead to a reopening of Maxwell's case.

Article continues below advertisement

Palmeri said: "If prosecutors release the footage, Maxwell’s lawyers could pounce. That’s why they’re slow-rolling it. But I’ve been told they’re still building cases. "I don’t think she’ll spend 20 years in jail. She has cards to play." Maxwell is looking for her freedom, all while FCI Tallahassee is under the spotlight for its deplorable conditions following a Department of Justice report in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

He Was Never Murdered?

Source: MEGA Epstein died in 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money, and Maxwell and the others have been left starving," an insider previously said. They claimed: "Portion sizes have been cut from eight ounces to two ounces. Maxwell has gone without food for five days at a time. The prison says it can't afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she's on." Epstein was cuffed a year before Maxwell, but is believed to have taken his own life while awaiting trial; however, many conspiracy theorists still believe he was murdered.

Article continues below advertisement