Jeffrey Epstein Sent Astounding Three-Word Final Text Just Hours Before Suicide, Claims Author — as MAGA Rages Over Mystery ‘Client List’
The chilling final message Jeffrey Epstein sent mere hours before his death has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Michael Wolff’s claims about receiving an eerie message from the disgraced financier the night before he died come amid widespread outrage from Donald Trump supporters after the Department of Justice bizarrely dismissed the existence of an Epstein “client list” in a recent memo.
Final Hours
Wolff explained he knew Epstein for several years before his death – and the financier even approached him to write a book about him in 2014, though the author ultimately declined.
During a recent appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, Wolff said he believes he’s the last person Epstein communicated with before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges on August 10, 2019.
He reportedly said: “I believe that I got the last message from him before he died. And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning.”
'Still Hanging Around’
Epstein was discovered with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck. His death was ruled a suicide, which was also supported in the recent DOJ memo, though conspiracy theories have long swirled alleging the convicted pedophile was murdered.
The manner in which Epstein’s body was found adds an eerie layer to his final text.
Wolff revealed: “His message to me hours before this happened was – and it was just in response to me asking how he was – and he said, ‘Still hanging around.’”
MAGA Outrage
The author’s claim added fuel to the fire burning among MAGA supporters, many of whom have called out the Trump administration and expressed feelings of being duped online following the DOJ memo released Monday, July 7.
Among his many campaign promises, Trump vowed to make the Epstein files public once and for all. His choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, referenced the Trump administration’s commitment to releasing the Epstein files – and specifically noted the infamous client list – in February.
She told a news outlet the client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review” and noted "that’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that."
‘Over 1000 Victims’
Fast-forward five months, and the DOJ memo contradicted Bondi’s comments, stating: “This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.' There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.
"We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”
Despite the memo stating there was no “client list,” the DOJ bizarrely claimed in the same review of FBI files that there were “over one thousand” Epstein victims, a figure much higher than the “dozens” previously reported by alleged victims and the government.
The memo noted “more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence” was reviewed, including “over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material.”
DOJ concluded: “Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims.”