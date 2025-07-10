Jeffrey Epstein Sent Astounding Three-Word Final Text Just Hours Before Suicide, Claims Author — as MAGA Rages Over Mystery ‘Client List’

Wolff explained he knew Epstein for several years before his death – and the financier even approached him to write a book about him in 2014, though the author ultimately declined.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, Wolff said he believes he’s the last person Epstein communicated with before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges on August 10, 2019.

He reportedly said: “I believe that I got the last message from him before he died. And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning.”