Jeffrey Epstein's Hidden Suicide Note Revealed by His Former Cellmate — Who Claims Pedophile Offered Him Cash to Kill Him and Bashed His Bunk During Failed Hanging Attempt
Jeffrey Epstein's hidden suicide note has been revealed by his former cellmate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicholas Tartaglione claimed the notorious sex predator offered him cash to kill him – before he was found dead in his cell in 2019.
Cellmate Tells All
Before Epstein's death in August 2019, an ex-Westchester cop and convicted killer, Tartaglione, was his bunkmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.
In an interview with House Inhabit, Tartaglione revealed details about the "suicide note" from Epstein.
"Jeffrey Epstein tried killing himself when he was in the cell with me. I woke up and I brought him back with CPR, and to prove this point, Jeffrey Epstein wrote a suicide note," he claimed.
Tartaglione further explained how the judge handling his own legal case ordered an attorney to bring in the suicide note that Epstein allegedly wrote and hand it over to the court.
According to Tartaglione, the note allegedly said something along the lines of: "FBI looked into me for months and found nothing. What do you want me to do, cry about it?"
The note also said: "Time to say goodbye."
Tartaglione explained how his lawyers wanted to clarify Epstein did infact write the letter and even brought in handwriting experts to look at the letter – because the notorious sex predator stuck it in his bunkmate's book.
He also explained how the first suicide note was very similar to the suicide note allegedly found the second time.
Epstein 'Wanted To Die'
Tartaglione explained how Epstein "didn't want to go on suicide watch," so he blamed his bunkmate for "attacking him," – which the sex predator eventually apologized for.
In the interview, Tartaglione claimed Epstein desperately wanted "to die" and offered him money to "kill him" – which he declined to do because he wanted no involvement.
"Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from his bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' And I told him, 'you're not doing that in this cell, Jeff'," Tartaglione claimed.
Tartaglione added: "He definitely committed suicide, that's why I was cleared of any wrongdoing. They knew it."
'He Wasn't Murdered'
Recently, it was reported Donald Trump's Justice Department and FBI teamed up to claim Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up" after concluding a joint probe, which was obtained by Axios.
During the investigation, footage was examined of Epstein's cell between about 10:40pm on August 9, 2019 to 6:30am the next morning, when he was found dead.
The memo stated: "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability."
The footage supports the medical examiner's conclusion that Epstein did commit suicide.
Back in May, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed a video was going to finally be released to shut down the ongoing conspiracy theories about if Epstein was "murdered" or "committed suicide."
Bongino said while appearing on Fox & Friends: "There's video clear as day. He's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it."