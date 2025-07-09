Jeffrey Epstein's Hidden Suicide Note Revealed by His Former Cellmate — Who Claims Pedophile Offered Him Cash to Kill Him and Bashed His Bunk During Failed Hanging Attempt

Before Epstein's death in August 2019, an ex-Westchester cop and convicted killer, Tartaglione, was his bunkmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

In an interview with House Inhabit, Tartaglione revealed details about the "suicide note" from Epstein.

"Jeffrey Epstein tried killing himself when he was in the cell with me. I woke up and I brought him back with CPR, and to prove this point, Jeffrey Epstein wrote a suicide note," he claimed.

Tartaglione further explained how the judge handling his own legal case ordered an attorney to bring in the suicide note that Epstein allegedly wrote and hand it over to the court.