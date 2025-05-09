Jennifer Aniston's 'Stalker' Smirks As He Makes Bizarre Topless Court Appearance Days After 'Traumatizing' 'Friends' Star By Crashing Through Gates of $21m Bel Air Mansion

Aniston was home when Carwyle crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood.

A security guard stopped him in her driveway and held him at gunpoint before police arrived and arrested him.

Carwyle is also accused of sending Aniston "unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages" starting in March 2023, with the last message sent on the same day as the crash, according to the district attorney's office.

Carwyle, from Mississippi did not enter a plea, or speak at all during the arraignment hearing but intently stared at the courtroom and placed his hands on the glass during the hearing.