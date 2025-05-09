Jennifer Aniston's 'Stalker' Smirks As He Makes Bizarre Topless Court Appearance Days After 'Traumatizing' 'Friends' Star By Crashing Through Gates of $21m Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston's alleged starker sparked bizarre scenes in court after turning up topless to face felony stalking and vandalism charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, gave creepy smirks to cameras as he appeared behind behind glass in a custody area of a Los Angeles courtroom, while wrapped in an anti-suicide blanket.
Sending Unwanted Messages To Friends Star
Aniston was home when Carwyle crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood.
A security guard stopped him in her driveway and held him at gunpoint before police arrived and arrested him.
Carwyle is also accused of sending Aniston "unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages" starting in March 2023, with the last message sent on the same day as the crash, according to the district attorney's office.
Carwyle, from Mississippi did not enter a plea, or speak at all during the arraignment hearing but intently stared at the courtroom and placed his hands on the glass during the hearing.
Judge Orders Suspect To Stay Away From Star's Home
It was determined he must go through mental-health court to determine whether he is competent to face the charges against him.
Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted whether Carwyle would understand him when a prosecutor requested that the defendant, who will remain in jail, be ordered not to get near Aniston.
Carwyle's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik, said: "I don't believe him staying away from Ms. Aniston will be an issue at this time.
But at a prosecutors' insistence, Schwartz issued the order anyway.
"You are not to have any contact with Jennifer Aniston under any conditions," the judge said.
He was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her home.
Pals Blame Suspect's Drug Use
Judge Schwartz set bail at $150K and called for the next hearing to take place at the Mental Health Court in Hollywood on May 22.
A friend of Carwyle said: "My hopes were that someone, somewhere would see this and get him the help that he needs.
"Jimmy is a good man, but his drug use caused his mental instability.
"I pray that this thing that Jimmy Carwyle has done, gets enough attention, that he gets the help that he needs. Please be in prayer for Jimmy, that the Lord work all this out for his good."
Fury Over LAPD Disclosure
Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a new release: "Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities.
"My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”
RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday the Friends star is furious with the LAPD for revealing the block where her mansion resides during a CBS news report of the break in.
She is now considering selling up the property after being besieged by unwanted visitors since the gaffe.