'Angry' Jennifer Aniston At War With LAPD For Revealing Address After Terrifying 'Stalker' Ordeal And Is Now Considering Selling Up As Fans Descend On Bel Air Home
Jennifer Aniston is "fuming" with the LAPD for revealing the location of her Bel Air mansion in the wake of her intruder scare and has now been forced to hire extra security.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star’s $21million home has since been besieged by unwanted visitors following the LAPD gaffe and she's now considering selling it.
Cops raced to her property on Monday afternoon after an intruder drove through the gates of her super-home and was apprehended by the star’s security team.
Aniston, 56, was inside the house at the time and did not encounter the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who was arrested at the scene.
However, an LAPD spokesman gave away the exact block her house resides on during a report of the story to CBS News.
And now pals of The Morning Show star have claimed she is outraged by the LAPD's supposed lack of discernment in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.
The source said the intrusion has resulted in her hiring additional security, and she's even questioning whether she should abandon her 8,500 square-foot hilltop oasis altogether after the LAPD exposed her whereabouts.
The source added: "Jen is furious with the LAPD for releasing where she lives. Although you can Google her address, she can't believe the police revealed her block.
"Since the incident, she's had people flooding outside her house, hoping to get a glimpse of her. As one of the biggest celebrities in the world, she expected more protection from the police."
Aniston "would have been fine" if the LAPD had "just said it was her house in Bel-Air," the source continued. But to go into such detail, she believes "has put her at risk."
A second source told the Daily Mail that she is "extremely shaken up" by the whole ordeal and is even "considering selling her property" because of the crash.
"This was her dream home, but everyone knows the address," the second source added.
The actress purchased the mid-century modern-style mansion in 2011 while in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux and the former couple married within its grounds.
The abode features four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with a wine cellar, pool and guesthouse. It boasts city and ocean views and sits on almost two acres of land.
Jill Biden's $30million Revenge: 'Explosive' Secret White House Diaries Could Be Turned Into Tell-all Book With Joe's 'Enemies' Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and George Clooney In Her Sights
Despite the memories the house holds, the actress is willing to sacrifice all of that if necessary.
"Jen is getting to the point in her life where the last thing she ever wants is to fear for her safety," the second source said. "It is filled with so many memories, but her safety is first and foremost."
The LAPD is investigating Carwyle for stalking.
He was booked for felony vandalism in connection to the crash, police confirmed on Tuesday, but he has not been formally charged. Carwyle is currently being held in the L.A. County jail without bail.
Police revealed they are "reviewing social media posts" under the suspect's name, as they already found a Facebook page "with several bizarre and rambling posts" — including one that refers to Aniston as his "bride."