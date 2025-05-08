'Angry' Jennifer Aniston At War With LAPD For Revealing Address After Terrifying 'Stalker' Ordeal And Is Now Considering Selling Up As Fans Descend On Bel Air Home

Cops raced to her property on Monday afternoon after an intruder drove through the gates of her super-home and was apprehended by the star’s security team.

Aniston, 56, was inside the house at the time and did not encounter the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who was arrested at the scene.

However, an LAPD spokesman gave away the exact block her house resides on during a report of the story to CBS News.

And now pals of The Morning Show star have claimed she is outraged by the LAPD's supposed lack of discernment in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.