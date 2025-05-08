Jill Biden's $30million Revenge: 'Explosive' Secret White House Diaries Could Be Turned Into Tell-all Book With Joe's 'Enemies' Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and George Clooney In Her Sights
Jill Biden will exact revenge on husband Joe's A-list enemies in an explosive new memoir based on diaries she wrote while he was in power.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former First Lady is in talks to sign a joint book deal worth $30million detailing the couple's stint in the White House.
And according to sources, high-profile Democrats who turned their back on Joe, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and George Clooney will be on her hit list.
A former aid said: "She's his grudge-holder for sure, and there are definitely plenty of people she will never talk to again, but it's unlike her to take public swings at specific individuals or lay blame. It's just not her style. That's what is going to sell books, though."
Jill, 73, will draw upon memories noted in a diary she maintained while Joe, 82, headed up in the Oval Office.
The aid added: "She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to."
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Jill is intent on taking down some of her husband’s biggest detractors for the way they treated the veteran politician during the final months of his presidency.
Former House Speaker Pelosi, 85, may be first in line to encounter Jill’s wrath after she is said to have led the effort to push Joe out of the 2024 election – sources claim she personally called him and demanded he quit.
She's also angry with ex-President Obama, 63, for not telling Joe personally he should leave the race for presidency, and she lost respect for Clooney, 64, when he wrote an open letter in the New York Times demanding Joe step aside in order for the Democrats to beat Donald Trump.
Joe's well-publicized health issues towards the latter stages of his presidency are also set to be documented within the books, giving the couple a chance to shape the narrative.
However, in Jill's case, that could be problematic given she will inevitably be grilled over accusations she covered up his decline during the promo run.
There is a greater issue at play, however: money.
While $30million is about half of the $65million advance Barack and Michelle Obama received for their memoirs, that amount could go a long way in helping out the Biden family.
Hunter Biden is around $15million in debt from his legal fees from several federal cases, along with lagging sales of his art and his memoir, according to sources.
The family could use the income. They were never wealthy to begin with and offers have not poured in post-presidency.
A former aide said: "Given the financial state that her son is in and the lack of interest in paid speaking engagements for both of them, they could be forced to think twice about how personal and specific they get in their books."
Another big reason to publish a memoir is to counteract two large books looming over the Bidens' heads, which promise to deliver new details about Joe's decline.
Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, comes out on May 20.
Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf have their book — 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America — which will be released on July 8.
Some of the new information they reveal is eye-opening, particularly when it comes to what aides knew about the president's health and the actions they took to conceal Biden's condition from the public.