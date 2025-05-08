Ryan Seacrest 'Doesn’t Want to Know' One-Time Pal Katy Perry as She Struggles With Backlash Over Her 11-Minute Rocket Ride

Olivia Munn dubbed the stunt "gluttonous," while Lily Allen called the voyage "so out of touch."

Olivia Wilde captioned a picture of space cadet Perry kissing the ground after she stepped out of the rocket: "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Adding to Katy's woes, her latest album, 143, underperformed, and she's struggling to sell tickets to her Lifetimes tour.

So it's got to hurt Seacrest is ghosting her after she has texted and called him repeatedly, said an insider.

"It's been a rough time for Katy," added the source. "Fellow celebs ripped into her for that space trip, she's struggling to sell concert tickets, and she's still recovering from PTSD over the way she was trolled on Idol.