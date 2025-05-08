Ryan Seacrest 'Doesn’t Want to Know' One-Time Pal Katy Perry as She Struggles With Backlash Over Her 11-Minute Rocket Ride
Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry promised to stay in touch after she left American Idol, but the "busiest man in Hollywood" has little time for her now – just when she needs him most, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ryan took Katy under his wing during her years on the show," said an insider. "They used to be tight, but now it seems he doesn't want to know her."
Meanwhile, the Teenage Dream singer, 40, could use a shoulder to cry on after her 11-minute, all-female space flight on board the Blue Origin rocket backfired – with critics, including fellow celebrities, calling it "tone-deaf" in light of Americans' economic worries.
Olivia Munn dubbed the stunt "gluttonous," while Lily Allen called the voyage "so out of touch."
Olivia Wilde captioned a picture of space cadet Perry kissing the ground after she stepped out of the rocket: "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."
Adding to Katy's woes, her latest album, 143, underperformed, and she's struggling to sell tickets to her Lifetimes tour.
So it's got to hurt Seacrest is ghosting her after she has texted and called him repeatedly, said an insider.
"It's been a rough time for Katy," added the source. "Fellow celebs ripped into her for that space trip, she's struggling to sell concert tickets, and she's still recovering from PTSD over the way she was trolled on Idol.
The source continued: "She needs all the support she can get from people who pretended to be her friend, like Ryan, but it's not coming and it's upsetting for her. She doesn't know what she did to deserve this from him. Sadly, he's too busy with his ever-revolving door of gigs to have time for needy people, least of all Katy."
In addition to hosting American Idol, Seacrest, 50, has his duties on Wheel of Fortune and his KIIS-FM radio show, so consoling the California Gurls songbird isn't anywhere near the top of his to-do list.
"He's got too much going on, and he doesn't exactly have it easy either, so he's not going to be that sympathetic to Katy," the source said.