'Blue Origin Flight Was FAKED!' Wild Moon Landing-Style Conspiracy Theory Erupts Over Historic All-Female Space Flight Over One Gaffe

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos proudly wrenched open the hatch with a specialized tool to greet the crew, including his fiancée Lauren Sánchez and singer Katy Perry.

However, footage from just minutes earlier clearly shows the capsule door being opened from the inside before being hastily shut.

Conspiracy theorists have seized on this strange moment, hailing it as "definitive proof" the mission was faked.

While there is little doubt that the Blue Origin rocket reached space, it shows just how tightly choreographed the staged event was supposed to be.