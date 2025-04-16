Ron Jeremy Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Cases After Numerous Women Accused Former Adult Film Star of Attacking Them Inside Restaurant's Bathroom

Sleaze king Ron Jeremy has settled shocking sexual assault claims tied to an iconic West Hollywood hangout. Days after ringing in its 53rd anniversary, the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill quietly cut a secret deal with multiple women who alleged the disgraced porn star groped them inside the venue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The women claim they were assaulted by Jeremy at the bar in 2016 and 2019, and their lawyers argue that the bar staff knew of his behavior but failed to intervene.

Article continues below advertisement

An April 15 minute order from LA Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein confirmed a settlement in the nearly two-year-old case – where multiple Jane Does accused Jeremy, 72, of sexually assaulting them in the bathrooms and backrooms of the eatery. The agreement was revealed during a morning status conference.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeremy was deemed unfit to stand trial due to an 'incurable neurocognitive decline,' a condition he's not expected to recover from.

Article continues below advertisement

While exact figures weren’t disclosed, sources say the plaintiffs received a "substantial" payout. A formal dismissal hearing is scheduled for July 2 at the Santa Monica Courthouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he wasn't a named defendant in the civil lawsuit, the Queens-born adult film star was charged in 2021 with 34 sexual assault counts involving over 20 victims – ranging in age from 15 to 51 – with incidents dating back to 1996. Facing a possible 300-year sentence, the case was ultimately halted after he was deemed unfit to stand trial due to advanced dementia – described by doctors as a permanent neurocognitive condition. In February 2023, Jeremy was committed to a state mental health facility – where he is expected to spend the remainder of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Osten, a lawyer representing two Jane Does who are set to receive settlements, said in a statement: "This has been a really long road for my clients. "This is as close to closure as we can get for our victims." Osten emphasized his clients, who claim they were assaulted by the porn legend at the West Hollywood bar in 2016 and 2019, have remained dedicated to pursuing justice despite facing setbacks – including Jeremy's release due to his mental condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lawyers representing the victims expressed relief that their clients would receive financial compensation and some form of justice, despite the criminal case against Jeremy being halted.

Article continues below advertisement

The settlements, which remain confidential, were described by Osten as a "group effort." The Rainbow Bar & Grill still denies any wrongdoing, claiming the settlement was a business decision and they reiterated there has never been any legal finding of their responsibility. The lawsuits filed against Rockin' Horse Inc. accused the bar of negligence, asserting staff knew Jeremy was a danger but allowed him access to restricted areas, such as the employee restroom.

Article continues below advertisement

The plantiffs' complaint detailed how Jeremy led the women past staff members into the bathroom, where he attempted to solicit explicit photos from them. One woman, Jane Doe 1, managed to escape, but Jane Doe 2 was sexually assaulted by Jeremy – despite her repeated pleas for him to stop. She eventually screamed for help, hoping staff would hear her cries, but no assistance arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

After escaping the restroom, the plaintiffs claimed Jeremy continued to target them as they tried to leave the restaurant. The lawsuit further alleged the Rainbow Bar employees helped facilitate Jeremy's actions, including allegedly assisting him in drugging women's drinks. One such instance involved a woman, identified as Jane Doe 9 in grand jury testimony, who was given a drink called the "Ron Jeremy special" after meeting him at the bar.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former adult film star gained notoriety in the 1980s and 1990s for his prolific career in pornography.