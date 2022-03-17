Ron Jeremy Ordered To Mental Health Facility After 'Breakdown' In Jail Cell; Adult Movie Star Misses Court Hearing

Ron Jeremy — once known as a legend in the adult film entertainment world — has been ordered to a mental health facility after suffering an alleged "breakdown" in his jail cell on Thursday, just minutes before his scheduled court hearing.

Jeremy turned 69 last week and has been locked up while facing multiple charges of assault. The purpose of his Los Angeles court appearance was to hear Judge George Lomeli's ruling about having his charges split up into 21 separate trials — one for each of his accusers.