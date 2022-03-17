Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha And Malia Flaunt Fit Figures On L.A. Hike

Staying in shape — together! Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted working up a sweat during a sunny hike in the hills of Los Angeles, California.

The newfound west coast residents, known for being the daughters of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, both showed off their fit figures in workout gear as they chatted amongst each other in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.

Malia, 23, opted to wear a black Nike sports bra and matching leggings while her younger sister, 20, kept cool in a tied-up black top paired with gym shorts as she carried a HydroFlask water container to stay quenched during their stroll. Sasha was seen with her cell phone in hand, also bringing along a pair of headphones as well as a scrunchie around her wrist.