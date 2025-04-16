EXCLUSIVE: How Jeff Bezos' Prescence has 'Devastated' One of the World's Most Popular Theater Shows

The concerns were recently outlined in a letter to the show’s creators, Kate Bond and Morgan Lloyd, by three volunteers addressing the presence of "potentially contentious individuals."

It began circulating in the theater world last week, adding to the show’s mystique, which is maintained by an insistence on guests and staff signing non-disclosure agreements.

Tensions among some volunteers flared when Bezos and his partner attended the production on March 28 along with an entourage including some of the billionaire’s family. A volunteer said that both they and colleagues were left "incredibly upset" after feeling obliged to perform for Bezos.

As well as unease at the unpaid work for one of the wealthiest living people, they expressed outrage at "being put in a room with someone who is working to support the destabilization of US democracy."