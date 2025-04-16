Katy Perry's Hottest Sex Confessions Revealed After She Donned 'Sexy' Astronaut Gear — From Lesbian Romps to Ranking Exes in Bed
Katy Perry's life quite literally came crashing back down to earth following the thrill of her historic space mission.
The all-female Blue Origin flight has given the singer, 40, a much-needed career boost following the disappointment of her flop comeback album, released last year.
The star looked overwhelmed as she stepped out of the capsule on Monday, wearing her figure-hugging blue spacesuit, pausing to kiss the ground in a powerful moment of reflection, which became the defining image of the mission.
Clutching a single daisy in her hand, the Grammy winner later revealed the meaning behind the gesture — a touching nod to her daughter, Daisy, with actor Orlando Bloom, 48.
She also explained she carried it with her into space because daisies are "strong," "powerful" and "resilient" flowers.
But we can reveal her wholesome words are a far cry from the frisky language the Hot N Cold singer usually spouts about her antics in the bedroom.
Here RadarOnline.com takes a look at her raunchiest admissions.
Perry revealed in 2008 her smash hit debut single I Kissed A Girl was inspired by real life events.
During an emotional speech at the Human Rights Campaign gala in March 2017, the star let slip some juicy details about her sexuality.
Perry confessed not just to kissing a girl but something more, admitting it was hard to come to terms with such experiences given her deeply religious upbringing.
"Truth be told, I did more than that," the singer teased, when asked about kissing a girl.
She added: "But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps?
"What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.
"But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it."
The singer has been equally honest about her sex life with husband Bloom, revealing his libido has not dipped since becoming a dad.
She said: “He's not changed one bit!"
Perry added: "You can't put reins on that man! He's a wild stallion, and that's how I like it!"
When she and Bloom briefly cooled off their romance between 2017 and 2018, ranked her former lovers' prowess in the bedroom — and Bloom didn’t make top spot, as her ex John Meyer took that particular honor.
She said: “They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place."
Perry also made a very NSFW confession on a podcast — about the sex act she exchanges with Orlando for chores.
She said: "If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked."
The pop star continued: "That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari… I can buy a red Ferrari.
'"Just do the f------ dishes! I will suck your d---! It’s that easy!"