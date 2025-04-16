Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Hottest Sex Confessions Revealed After She Donned 'Sexy' Astronaut Gear — From Lesbian Romps to Ranking Exes in Bed

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has made a career out of her raunchy sex confessions.

April 16 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry's life quite literally came crashing back down to earth following the thrill of her historic space mission.

The all-female Blue Origin flight has given the singer, 40, a much-needed career boost following the disappointment of her flop comeback album, released last year.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer kissing the ground as she returned to earth has become the defining image from her all-female space mission.

Article continues below advertisement

The star looked overwhelmed as she stepped out of the capsule on Monday, wearing her figure-hugging blue spacesuit, pausing to kiss the ground in a powerful moment of reflection, which became the defining image of the mission.

Clutching a single daisy in her hand, the Grammy winner later revealed the meaning behind the gesture — a touching nod to her daughter, Daisy, with actor Orlando Bloom, 48.

She also explained she carried it with her into space because daisies are "strong," "powerful" and "resilient" flowers.

But we can reveal her wholesome words are a far cry from the frisky language the Hot N Cold singer usually spouts about her antics in the bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry admitted her debut single 'I Kissed A Girl' was based on real life events.

Article continues below advertisement

Here RadarOnline.com takes a look at her raunchiest admissions.

Perry revealed in 2008 her smash hit debut single I Kissed A Girl was inspired by real life events.

During an emotional speech at the Human Rights Campaign gala in March 2017, the star let slip some juicy details about her sexuality.

Perry confessed not just to kissing a girl but something more, admitting it was hard to come to terms with such experiences given her deeply religious upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry has purred about how she rewards husband Orlando Bloom for doing household chores.

Article continues below advertisement

"Truth be told, I did more than that," the singer teased, when asked about kissing a girl.

She added: "But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps?

"What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.

"But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it."

The singer has been equally honest about her sex life with husband Bloom, revealing his libido has not dipped since becoming a dad.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Blue Origin space crew (L-R): Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Lauren Sánchez, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry and Kerianne Flynn.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: “He's not changed one bit!"

Perry added: "You can't put reins on that man! He's a wild stallion, and that's how I like it!"

When she and Bloom briefly cooled off their romance between 2017 and 2018, ranked her former lovers' prowess in the bedroom — and Bloom didn’t make top spot, as her ex John Meyer took that particular honor.

She said: “They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Rock Shock: Beatle Icon Ringo Starr's Drummer Son Fired by The Who After Complaints From Band's 'Dying' Frontman Roger Daltrey

gene hackman trash

Gene Hackman's Rat Plague Revealed: How Iconic Hollywood Star's Home Was Hoarder Horror Show Before Sad Dementia Death

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry ranked ex John Meyer as her best lover in another raunchy confession.

Perry also made a very NSFW confession on a podcast — about the sex act she exchanges with Orlando for chores.

She said: "If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked."

The pop star continued: "That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari… I can buy a red Ferrari.

'"Just do the f------ dishes! I will suck your d---! It’s that easy!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.