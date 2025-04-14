Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jeff Bezos

WATCH: Jeff Bezos Faceplants As He Welcomes Fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King Back From Space Following Historic Event — After Viewers Were Left 'Terrified' Hearing Screams During Live Stream

Photo of the ladies going to space
Source: @laurenwsanchez/instagram

It was the first all-female crew to head to space together since 1963.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's official – Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King are all astronauts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrities made history on Monday morning after blasting off from Texas during a nerve-racking 11-minute suborbital flight.

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king katy perry space origin
Source: @laurenwsanchez/instagram

The New Shepard rocket, built by Bezos's Blue Origin company, took the celebrities into space.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 14, the New Shepard rocket, built by Bezos's Blue Origin company, took the celebrities into space for just a few minutes before making its way back home.

The rocket was blasted into space at 9:30am ET and returned just after 9:40am ET.

The commercial spacecraft carried Sánchez, 55, Perry, 40, CBS co-host Gayle King, 70, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne, 33, filmmaker Kieranne Flynn, 57, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 38.

It was the first all-female crew to head to space together since Russia's Valentina Tereshkova embarked on a solo spaceflight in 1963.

Article continues below advertisement
lauren sanches blue origin katy perry ig
Source: @laurenwsanchez/instagram

The rocket was blasted into space at 9:30am ET and returned just after 9:40am ET.

Article continues below advertisement

Moments before the rocket departed, Jeff Bezos, who is engaged to Sánchez, was heard saying: "When you get back, I want to hear how it has changed you. I love you all."

After the rocket successfully landed, a recovery team, as well as Bezos, quickly dispatched to the capsule to release the ladies following the historic trip.

The Amazon founder unfortunately faceplanted while trying to welcome the crew members back.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

After the ladies were launched into space, users took to X to discuss the historic event - and the screaming that occurred.

One wrote: "The screaming?!! OMG, was that Katy Perry singing in space like she said she would?"

Another said: "I thought we lost Katy Perry for a second. I'm screaming."

A third tweeted: "WHY WOULD YOU SCREAM WHEN KATY PERRY GOT LAUNCHED INTO SPACE? I THOUGHT THE B--CH EXPLODED. There’s a lot of what sounds like screaming. Is Katy Perry okay?"

A fourth added: "Look, great you did an all-female crew to (not quite) space Bezos, but I had to stop watching the launch of Blue Origin with Katy Perry, Gayle King, because they all kept screaming the whole way up."

Article continues below advertisement
blue origina katy perry lauren sanchez gayle king
Source: MEGA

The ladies showed off their figure-hugging bodysuits ahead of their historic flight.

Article continues below advertisement

During the live stream, viewers spotted some familiar faces cheering for the ladies before they embarked on their ten-minute journey.

Oprah Winfrey, also Gayle's best friend, was seen taking off her glasses to wipe away her tears during the event.

Sánchez's close pals, reality television stars Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, were seen cheering them on.

Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy, were also in attendance to cheer on the girl squad.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Out of Tune' as 'American Idol' Judge – 'She's Boring, Too Nice and Her Presence Makes For Rubbish TV!'

Photo of Lily Phillips

Lily Phillip's Most Shocking Interview Yet — With OnlyFans Orgy Star Declaring Watching Porn At Age 11 is Educational 

Article continues below advertisement

Before heading to space, the ladies discussed the upcoming trip with Elle magazine.

King said she was "really, really excited" about the opportunity before she added: "I also know it’s very interesting to be terrified and excited at the same time. I haven't felt like this since childbirth, really. Because I knew childbirth was going to hurt. But it’s also stepping out of your comfort zone."

Perry said: "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.