WATCH: Jeff Bezos Faceplants As He Welcomes Fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King Back From Space Following Historic Event — After Viewers Were Left 'Terrified' Hearing Screams During Live Stream

On April 14, the New Shepard rocket, built by Bezos's Blue Origin company, took the celebrities into space for just a few minutes before making its way back home.

The rocket was blasted into space at 9:30am ET and returned just after 9:40am ET.

The commercial spacecraft carried Sánchez, 55, Perry, 40, CBS co-host Gayle King, 70, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne, 33, filmmaker Kieranne Flynn, 57, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 38.

It was the first all-female crew to head to space together since Russia's Valentina Tereshkova embarked on a solo spaceflight in 1963.