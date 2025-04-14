WATCH: Jeff Bezos Faceplants As He Welcomes Fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King Back From Space Following Historic Event — After Viewers Were Left 'Terrified' Hearing Screams During Live Stream
It's official – Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King are all astronauts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrities made history on Monday morning after blasting off from Texas during a nerve-racking 11-minute suborbital flight.
On April 14, the New Shepard rocket, built by Bezos's Blue Origin company, took the celebrities into space for just a few minutes before making its way back home.
The rocket was blasted into space at 9:30am ET and returned just after 9:40am ET.
The commercial spacecraft carried Sánchez, 55, Perry, 40, CBS co-host Gayle King, 70, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne, 33, filmmaker Kieranne Flynn, 57, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 38.
It was the first all-female crew to head to space together since Russia's Valentina Tereshkova embarked on a solo spaceflight in 1963.
Moments before the rocket departed, Jeff Bezos, who is engaged to Sánchez, was heard saying: "When you get back, I want to hear how it has changed you. I love you all."
After the rocket successfully landed, a recovery team, as well as Bezos, quickly dispatched to the capsule to release the ladies following the historic trip.
The Amazon founder unfortunately faceplanted while trying to welcome the crew members back.
After the ladies were launched into space, users took to X to discuss the historic event - and the screaming that occurred.
One wrote: "The screaming?!! OMG, was that Katy Perry singing in space like she said she would?"
Another said: "I thought we lost Katy Perry for a second. I'm screaming."
A third tweeted: "WHY WOULD YOU SCREAM WHEN KATY PERRY GOT LAUNCHED INTO SPACE? I THOUGHT THE B--CH EXPLODED. There’s a lot of what sounds like screaming. Is Katy Perry okay?"
A fourth added: "Look, great you did an all-female crew to (not quite) space Bezos, but I had to stop watching the launch of Blue Origin with Katy Perry, Gayle King, because they all kept screaming the whole way up."
During the live stream, viewers spotted some familiar faces cheering for the ladies before they embarked on their ten-minute journey.
Oprah Winfrey, also Gayle's best friend, was seen taking off her glasses to wipe away her tears during the event.
Sánchez's close pals, reality television stars Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, were seen cheering them on.
Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy, were also in attendance to cheer on the girl squad.
Before heading to space, the ladies discussed the upcoming trip with Elle magazine.
King said she was "really, really excited" about the opportunity before she added: "I also know it’s very interesting to be terrified and excited at the same time. I haven't felt like this since childbirth, really. Because I knew childbirth was going to hurt. But it’s also stepping out of your comfort zone."
Perry said: "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut."