Rock Shock: Beatle Icon Ringo Starr's Drummer Son Fired by The Who After Complaints From Band's 'Dying' Frontman Roger Daltrey

RadarOnline.com can reveal the move to part with the sticksman was a "collective decision" and was actioned following their recent gigs at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Legendary rock band The Who have axed their longterm drummer Zak Starkey – son of Beatles ' legend Ringo Starr .

The row with Daltrey comes after the frontman revealed he is going blind, as well as deaf.

Starkey, 59, has been The Who's full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia tour in 1996.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

"They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

However, sources close to the drummer say he's far from happy about the decision.

An insider said: "It's a little acrimonious to say the least."

Sources claim there were question marks over Starkey's drumming at the March shows, which were in honour of frontman Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust charity.