Rock Shock: Beatle Icon Ringo Starr's Drummer Son Fired by The Who After Complaints From Band's 'Dying' Frontman Roger Daltrey

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Who drummer Zak Starkey, left, has been axed from The Who after a fallout with singer Roger Daltrey.

April 16 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Legendary rock band The Who have axed their longterm drummer Zak Starkey – son of Beatles' legend Ringo Starr.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the move to part with the sticksman was a "collective decision" and was actioned following their recent gigs at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The row with Daltrey comes after the frontman revealed he is going blind, as well as deaf.

Starkey, 59, has been The Who's full-time drummer since their Quadrophenia tour in 1996.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

"They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

However, sources close to the drummer say he's far from happy about the decision.

An insider said: "It's a little acrimonious to say the least."

Sources claim there were question marks over Starkey's drumming at the March shows, which were in honour of frontman Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

Embedded Image
Source: @therealzakstarkey

Starkey during happier times with The Who bandmate Pete Townshend.

While fans gave the band a standing ovation, insiders claim there were a "few issues with the drumming... and the standard wasn't as high as everyone wanted."

But others believe Starkey has been hard done by, and disagree.

A source said: "He is an extremely talented drummer and it doesn't make any sense."

It comes after Starkey suffered a blood clot in his leg in January.

The drummer, who also plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos, was advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the clot.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Starkey is the son of legendary Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr.

In 2004, Starkey joined Oasis, filling a void left by long-time member Alan White's departure.

The band split in 2009 and he was rumoured to be involved in the upcoming Oasis reunion.

The Who's sacking of their drummer comes weeks after Daltrey admitted he was going blind, amid a longterm term issue with his hearing.

Daltrey said: "The joys of getting old mean you go deaf, I also now have got the joy of going blind.

"Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I'll have a full Tommy."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Starkey was rumord to be joining up with Oasis for their reunion tour this summer having previously featured in the band.

Tommy is the name of the band's iconic 1969 rock opera album.

It follows the story of Tommy Walker, an army soldier who later becomes deaf, dumb and blind.

Daltrey previously blamed his hearing issues on his band being "too loud".

Asked how his hearing was, he responded: "Terrible, terrible. Without these things" — indicating his in-ear aids – "everything's a mumble. It's a penalty for what we did in our lives. We were too f------ loud."

Daltrey's bandmate Pete Townshend, 79, also joked during the London concert, in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, he was "Superman" after getting his knee replaced – and told the audience: "Maybe I should auction off the old one. Elton John had one done, and he wears his as a bracelet. Unfortunately, mine's in three bits."

