The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Agonizing Final Days: Rocker, 81, Heartbreakingly Admits He's Close to Going 'Full Tommy' as He's Now Deaf and Losing Eyesight

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Who frontman, 81, gave fans the heart-wrenching health update while performing a charity gig in London .

Legendary British rocker Roger Daltrey has admitted his eyesight is deteriorating – and fears he will soon be both blind and deaf, just liek his band's iconic album character Tommy.

Daltrey revealed his eyesight is deteriorating amid longstanding concerns over his hearing.

Daltrey said: "The joys of getting old mean you go deaf, I also now have got the joy of going blind.

"Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy."

Tommy is the name of the band's iconic 1969 rock opera album.

It follows the story of Tommy Walker, an army soldier who later becomes deaf, dumb and blind.

Daltrey previously blamed his heart issues on his band being "too loud."

Asked how his hearing was, he responded: "Terrible, terrible. Without these things" — indicating his in-ear aids – "everything's a mumble. It’s a penalty for what we did in our lives. We were too f------ loud."