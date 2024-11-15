Liberals Fight Back! Democracy Forward Group Using 'Nazi Leadership Plan' Project 2025 As Blueprint to Launch Leftie Attacks on Trump’s Second Term
Donald Trump should prepared himself for a big fight if the Democracy Forward Group gets their way.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the group has a list of potential legal challenges to respond to the incoming President's agenda as soon as his first day in office.
The group, a liberal-leaning legal organization, has already revealed their large-scale plan aiming to become a huge obstacle for Trump during his second term at the White House.
Democracy Forward Group has armed themselves with more than 800 lawyers at 280 organizations and have begun working at what they have deemed as 600 “priority legal threats”. The effort, known as Democracy 2025, is said to be more prepared than they were during Trump's first term.
Skye Perryman, the chief executive of the organization, explained: “We’re leveling up and lawyering up. This wasn’t something that just everybody woke up the day after the election and started to plan.”
The group has spent the last two years focusing on what they believe the 78-year-old will make a priority during his presidency, including abortion rights, climate, and health care.
Democracy Forward also thinks Trump will shake up union and environmental protections, as well as immigration.
The over 800 lawyers lawyers are ready to challenge any new controversial regulations released by the Trump administration, as they have even begun the process of recruiting potential plaintiffs who would have legal standing in court.
Perryman said: "This is still a huge uphill battle and it’s going to take everybody doing their part. It’s not just lawyers. It’s going to take institutions willing to stand up against extremism.”
The group was able to provide legal support for Democratic efforts to protect emergency abortion care during President Joe Biden's administration. They also provided support during the effort to uphold the ability of Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug pricing.
All this comes as some Americans are on edge over what the next four years might look like under another Trump term, especially following the former reality star's cabinet picks.
Trump's selections include Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. He's also appointed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and even picked Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
On Thursday night, Trump also confirmed he nominated former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
The nomination sparked outrage due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine activism.
The HHS is responsible for administering federal health programs – including Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. It is also responsible for responding to public health threats and approval of new drugs and vaccine-related research and administration.
Trump gushed on Truth Social: "Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, has already slammed the nomination as “an abrupt departure from the pro-life record of our administration and should be deeply concerning to millions of Pro-Life Americans who have supported the Republican Party and our nominees for decades".
On his campaign website, Kennedy says he is “a firm supporter of the principles laid out 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade”.
