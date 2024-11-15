Liberals Fight Back! Democracy Forward Group Using 'Nazi Leadership Plan' Project 2025 As Blueprint to Launch Leftie Attacks on Trump’s Second Term

The group, a liberal-leaning legal organization, has already revealed their large-scale plan aiming to become a huge obstacle for Trump during his second term at the White House.

Democracy Forward Group has armed themselves with more than 800 lawyers at 280 organizations and have begun working at what they have deemed as 600 “priority legal threats”. The effort, known as Democracy 2025, is said to be more prepared than they were during Trump's first term.

Skye Perryman, the chief executive of the organization, explained: “We’re leveling up and lawyering up. This wasn’t something that just everybody woke up the day after the election and started to plan.”