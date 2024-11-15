Your tip
Man Dies in Indianapolis Planet Fitness Tanning Bed — Body Not Discovered for 3 Days

A man was found dead inside a Planet Fitness tanning bed.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A man was discovered dead inside a tanning bed at a Planet Fitness gym in Indianapolis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 39-year-old man's body was left in his tanning bed for three days before he was discovered.

Authorities are investigating the death of Derek Sink.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased man as Derek Sink, though they did not disclose the cause or manner of the death.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, to the Planet Fitness at 8707 Hardegen Street after receiving a report about a body being found.

The Marion County Health Department and the Better Business Bureau both said they are aware of IMPD's investigation but are not launching any of their own at this time.

Sink wore an ankle monitor while in the tanning bed.

According to Sink's family, he frequented the gym's tanning bed and said he visited on Friday but wasn't discovered until Monday the following week, despite wearing an ankle monitor.

Marion County Superior Court records show Sink was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance last year.

In a plea agreement on the first charge, he was sentenced to one year of home detention, including drug testing, which started in May.

A needle was found in the room where Sink died, hinting at a possible struggle with drug use.

His family also told the local news he was "a loving person".

They also commented on the gym's security measures, saying they hope stricter policies will be put in place to prevent a death like Sink's from happening again.

According to authorities, it is unclear how Sink went unnoticed for so long.

Another Planet Fitness customer smelled the body from inside the gym.

Elizabeth Len, a local gym regular, said she noticed a "foul smell" and was shocked to discover the remains of a dead person.

She said: "The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?"

Planet Fitness Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin said in a statement: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation.

"At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."

