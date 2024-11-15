Man Dies in Indianapolis Planet Fitness Tanning Bed — Body Not Discovered for 3 Days

According to Sink's family, he frequented the gym's tanning bed and said he visited on Friday but wasn't discovered until Monday the following week, despite wearing an ankle monitor.

Marion County Superior Court records show Sink was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance last year.

In a plea agreement on the first charge, he was sentenced to one year of home detention, including drug testing, which started in May.

A needle was found in the room where Sink died, hinting at a possible struggle with drug use.

His family also told the local news he was "a loving person".

They also commented on the gym's security measures, saying they hope stricter policies will be put in place to prevent a death like Sink's from happening again.

According to authorities, it is unclear how Sink went unnoticed for so long.