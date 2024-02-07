Rapper G Herbo Ordered to Submit to Random Drug Testing After Avoiding Jail Time in Wire Fraud Case Over Designer Puppies
Rapper G Herbo was ordered to enter into a substance use treatment program and submit to random drug testing as part of his sentence over wire fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last month, Herbo [real name: Herbert Wright] was sentenced to 3 years’ probation in his federal criminal case.
The court found Herbo guilty of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. The sentence came months after the rapper reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
Herbo agreed to enter the guilty plea in exchange for other charges being dropped.
The rapper was initially indicated by a federal grand jury in December 2020 along with five co-defendants.
In court, the government claimed Herbo and his associates conspired to, “defraud numerous businesses and individuals throughout the United States by using unauthorized and stolen payment card account information of real individuals – including the actual cardholders’ names, addresses, security codes and account expiration dates.”
“[Herbo] also used fraud proceeds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in exotic cars and at the Jamaican villa on social media and in music videos,” the government alleged.
As part of his sentence, Herbo agreed to pay $140 in restitution.
According to the judgment entered in the criminal case, Herbo will have to report to a probation officer for the next 3 years.
In addition, Herbo was banned from having any contact with any of the victims in the case. The order said the musician has to submit to substance use testing, “not to exceed 104 drug tests per year, to determine if you have used a prohibited substance. You must not attempt to obstruct or tamper with the testing methods.”
“You must participate in a substance use treatment program and follow the rules of the program,” the order read. “The probation officer will supervise your participation in the program.”
“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as “G Herbo.” However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”