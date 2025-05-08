Who's Next? Trump's 'Scorched Earth Policy Takes Down Enemies With Breathtaking Speed' – As White House Insiders Insist The Prez 'Doesn't Forget or Forgive'

James not only listed the Norfolk home as her primary residence – a no-no since she's supposed to live in New York - she also signed 1983 mortgage documents identifying her father as her live-in husband.

Branding the allegations a baseless "revenge tour," James held a press conference but deflected hard questions about her loan applications before declaring: "I will not litigate this (on camera)."

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is also in the crosshairs. He went after Trump on federal criminal charges of mishandling top secret documents, a case that died on the vine after Trump won the 2024 election.

Smith, who bolted from the Justice Department, and 10 lawyers now representing him were recently stripped of their security clearance, and an executive order instructed the Office of Management and Budget to review the law firm's government contracts.