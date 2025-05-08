Who's Next? Trump's 'Scorched Earth Policy Takes Down Enemies With Breathtaking Speed' – As White House Insiders Insist The Prez 'Doesn't Forget or Forgive'
Riding high on a wave of support from American voters, President Donald Trump has launched a no-holds-barred campaign of revenge to punish his political enemies, bureaucrats threatening to stymie his extreme government makeover, and lawyers who fought him in court – or even tried to cage him.
"His political enemies are scared," presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com. "They know that Trump doesn't forget or forgive."
Embattled New York State Attorney General Letitia James is currently feeling the heat after prosecuting Trump, 78, on civil charges of lying about his wealth to secure favorable business loans, leading to an enormous $464 million judgment.
But the tables turned after the Federal Housing Finance Agency made a criminal referral to the Justice Department, accusing James of falsifying bank documents and property records to gobble up "favorable" government-backed mortgages for homes in Virginia and New York.
James not only listed the Norfolk home as her primary residence – a no-no since she's supposed to live in New York - she also signed 1983 mortgage documents identifying her father as her live-in husband.
Branding the allegations a baseless "revenge tour," James held a press conference but deflected hard questions about her loan applications before declaring: "I will not litigate this (on camera)."
Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is also in the crosshairs. He went after Trump on federal criminal charges of mishandling top secret documents, a case that died on the vine after Trump won the 2024 election.
Smith, who bolted from the Justice Department, and 10 lawyers now representing him were recently stripped of their security clearance, and an executive order instructed the Office of Management and Budget to review the law firm's government contracts.
When asked if he was engaging in a political revenge tour, Trump shot back, "I was the target of criminal politics for four years, and then four years after that. So don't talk to me about targeting."
Trump also reaped revenge on former President Joe Biden, his presidential running mate Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and 11 other high-ranking officials by revoking their security clearance.
He further yanked the 31 Secret Service agents protecting Biden's adult children, including pardoned tax cheat Hunter, 55, and daughter Ashley, 43.
The wounded prez also ordered an investigation of Christopher Krebs, the former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency chief who famously declared that the 2020 election, which Trump lost, was "the most secure in American history."
And in a Trump-spawned report to root out "leaks at the Department of Defense," three top officials wound up being escorted out of the Pentagon.
Wagener told RadarOnline.com the vengeful president "will stop at nothing to get back at his enemies – even replacing the White House portrait of Barack Obama with a striking image of his iconic fist pump following the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pa.
"Trump is a tough New Yorker who will never give up until he's satisfied," Wagener added. "I'd be scared if he was coming after me."