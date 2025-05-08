Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Who's Next? Trump's 'Scorched Earth Policy Takes Down Enemies With Breathtaking Speed' – As White House Insiders Insist The Prez 'Doesn't Forget or Forgive'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's scorched earth policy takes down enemies quickly as insiders reveal he never forgives or forgets.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Riding high on a wave of support from American voters, President Donald Trump has launched a no-holds-barred campaign of revenge to punish his political enemies, bureaucrats threatening to stymie his extreme government makeover, and lawyers who fought him in court – or even tried to cage him.

"His political enemies are scared," presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com. "They know that Trump doesn't forget or forgive."

Article continues below advertisement
trump scorched earth policy targets enemies relentless speed
Source: MEGA

Letitia James faces fire after being accused of faking mortgage records in two states.

Article continues below advertisement

Embattled New York State Attorney General Letitia James is currently feeling the heat after prosecuting Trump, 78, on civil charges of lying about his wealth to secure favorable business loans, leading to an enormous $464 million judgment.

But the tables turned after the Federal Housing Finance Agency made a criminal referral to the Justice Department, accusing James of falsifying bank documents and property records to gobble up "favorable" government-backed mortgages for homes in Virginia and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

James not only listed the Norfolk home as her primary residence – a no-no since she's supposed to live in New York - she also signed 1983 mortgage documents identifying her father as her live-in husband.

Branding the allegations a baseless "revenge tour," James held a press conference but deflected hard questions about her loan applications before declaring: "I will not litigate this (on camera)."

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is also in the crosshairs. He went after Trump on federal criminal charges of mishandling top secret documents, a case that died on the vine after Trump won the 2024 election.

Smith, who bolted from the Justice Department, and 10 lawyers now representing him were recently stripped of their security clearance, and an executive order instructed the Office of Management and Budget to review the law firm's government contracts.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump lowlife jack smith attack judge classified documents case
Source: MEGA

Former U.S. Special counsel Jack Smith and his legal team lose security clearance as Trump's crackdown intensifies.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he was engaging in a political revenge tour, Trump shot back, "I was the target of criminal politics for four years, and then four years after that. So don't talk to me about targeting."

Trump also reaped revenge on former President Joe Biden, his presidential running mate Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and 11 other high-ranking officials by revoking their security clearance.

He further yanked the 31 Secret Service agents protecting Biden's adult children, including pardoned tax cheat Hunter, 55, and daughter Ashley, 43.

The wounded prez also ordered an investigation of Christopher Krebs, the former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency chief who famously declared that the 2020 election, which Trump lost, was "the most secure in American history."

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of George Clooney and Amal

'His Body Language is Betraying Him': George Clooney Telling Lies About His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Wife Amal, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Faces Massive Backlash For 'Whining' About How EXPENSIVE It Is To Live In The White House And How She Had To 'Buy Her Own Food' — 'She Complains Nonstop'

Article continues below advertisement
trump scorched earth policy targets enemies relentless speed
Source: MEGA

Trump replaced Barack Obama's White House portrait with a photo of his own post-assassination fist pump.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

And in a Trump-spawned report to root out "leaks at the Department of Defense," three top officials wound up being escorted out of the Pentagon.

Wagener told RadarOnline.com the vengeful president "will stop at nothing to get back at his enemies – even replacing the White House portrait of Barack Obama with a striking image of his iconic fist pump following the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pa.

"Trump is a tough New Yorker who will never give up until he's satisfied," Wagener added. "I'd be scared if he was coming after me."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.