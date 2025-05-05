Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Katy Perry

Carrie Underwood Sparks Feud With Pop Rival Katy Perry by Becoming Latest A-list Star to Slam her 'Tone Deaf' and 'Embarrassing' Blue Origin Space Flight

Split photo of Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood has sparked a feud with Kay Perry by slamming her controversial Blue Origin Space Mission.

May 5 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carrie Underwood has taken a swipe at Katy Perry for taking part in the controversial Blue Origin space flight.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, who replaced the Roar singer as a judge on American Idol, made the sly dig days after it was reported Perry had "regrets" over how she acted in the aftermath of the mission.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood said the only time she'll leave this planet is when the 'Lord decides it's my time.'

Article continues below advertisement

Stars including Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajowski previously blasted the all-female space flight, which was funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose fiancée Lauren Sanchez was one of the six crew members.

And Underwood, 42, is clearly siding with the critics after she was quizzed on her thoughts regarding Perry, 40, and Blue Origin.

She said: "The day I go to space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home.

"So, that will be the day I leave this Earth."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry 'regrets' her actions following the space flight, including kissing the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Underwood’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie also made his feelings known about the space flight.

He said: "My first impression was, 'Get out the capsule.'

"It's not that anything was going to go wrong. It's just that I don't like the phrase, 'Never happened before.' So I said, 'You go right on girl.'"

The Dancing on the Ceiling singer, 75, also said that he doesn't have plans to follow in Perry's footsteps.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The all-female crew celebrate touching back down to earth.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm having trouble navigating earth and gravity. Just walking straight everyday is a daunting task at the point in my life," he said when he was asked if he'd ever go to space himself.

Flight NS-31 marked the first launch with an all-female crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space flight in 1963.

The 11-minute expedition – which took place last month – carried Perry, Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

However the mission was blasted by A-listers who had branded it "gluttonous" and "planet destroying" as many questioned what it actually does for society.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Underwood's fellow 'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie insists he will never follow in Perry's footsteps by being launched into space.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry has since reportedly tried to distance herself from the missing since suffering a backlash for taking part.

The singer now regrets making such a "public spectacle" of the event, which has been branded "embarrassing" and "tone-deaf" by critics.

An insider said: "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."

The source admitted Perry now regrets "kissing the ground" after the flight as well as her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule – where she held a daisy up to the camera, promoted the setlist to her upcoming tour, and sang the lyrics to What a Wonderful World all while suspended in microgravity.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Anna Wintour and the Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala Makes History After Raising $31Million This Year — As Backlash Surrounding The Very Lavish Event in Trump's Crumbling Economy Ramps Up

Photo of Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Fan Demands $700 Refund After Massive 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Disaster — 'Worst Concert Experience of My Life'

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Perry also now 'regrets' introducing young daughter Daisy to the world amid the space flight coverage.

It was previously revealed that Perry planned to bring the daisy to space as a "beautiful tribute" to her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48.

Her daughter was seen for the first time publicly on Monday, as she was dressed in an astronaut costume to watch her famous mom fly to the edge of space.

The couple reportedly made the "difficult decision" to introduce Daisy to the world because Perry wanted her daughter to be "proud of her and show her that she can do anything."

But now, the source shared that the pop star "regrets sharing the daisy with the world" and ultimately "wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown" at all.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.