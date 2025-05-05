Carrie Underwood Sparks Feud With Pop Rival Katy Perry by Becoming Latest A-list Star to Slam her 'Tone Deaf' and 'Embarrassing' Blue Origin Space Flight

Stars including Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajowski previously blasted the all-female space flight, which was funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose fiancée Lauren Sanchez was one of the six crew members.

And Underwood, 42, is clearly siding with the critics after she was quizzed on her thoughts regarding Perry, 40, and Blue Origin.

She said: "The day I go to space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home.

"So, that will be the day I leave this Earth."