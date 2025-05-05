Carrie Underwood Sparks Feud With Pop Rival Katy Perry by Becoming Latest A-list Star to Slam her 'Tone Deaf' and 'Embarrassing' Blue Origin Space Flight
Carrie Underwood has taken a swipe at Katy Perry for taking part in the controversial Blue Origin space flight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, who replaced the Roar singer as a judge on American Idol, made the sly dig days after it was reported Perry had "regrets" over how she acted in the aftermath of the mission.
Stars including Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajowski previously blasted the all-female space flight, which was funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose fiancée Lauren Sanchez was one of the six crew members.
And Underwood, 42, is clearly siding with the critics after she was quizzed on her thoughts regarding Perry, 40, and Blue Origin.
She said: "The day I go to space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home.
"So, that will be the day I leave this Earth."
Underwood’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie also made his feelings known about the space flight.
He said: "My first impression was, 'Get out the capsule.'
"It's not that anything was going to go wrong. It's just that I don't like the phrase, 'Never happened before.' So I said, 'You go right on girl.'"
The Dancing on the Ceiling singer, 75, also said that he doesn't have plans to follow in Perry's footsteps.
"I'm having trouble navigating earth and gravity. Just walking straight everyday is a daunting task at the point in my life," he said when he was asked if he'd ever go to space himself.
Flight NS-31 marked the first launch with an all-female crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space flight in 1963.
The 11-minute expedition – which took place last month – carried Perry, Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.
However the mission was blasted by A-listers who had branded it "gluttonous" and "planet destroying" as many questioned what it actually does for society.
Perry has since reportedly tried to distance herself from the missing since suffering a backlash for taking part.
The singer now regrets making such a "public spectacle" of the event, which has been branded "embarrassing" and "tone-deaf" by critics.
An insider said: "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."
The source admitted Perry now regrets "kissing the ground" after the flight as well as her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule – where she held a daisy up to the camera, promoted the setlist to her upcoming tour, and sang the lyrics to What a Wonderful World all while suspended in microgravity.
It was previously revealed that Perry planned to bring the daisy to space as a "beautiful tribute" to her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48.
Her daughter was seen for the first time publicly on Monday, as she was dressed in an astronaut costume to watch her famous mom fly to the edge of space.
The couple reportedly made the "difficult decision" to introduce Daisy to the world because Perry wanted her daughter to be "proud of her and show her that she can do anything."
But now, the source shared that the pop star "regrets sharing the daisy with the world" and ultimately "wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown" at all.