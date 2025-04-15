WATCH: Feminist Pin-Up Emily Ratajkowski Blasts All-Female Blue Origin Flight For 'Destroying Planet' — And Declares She's 'Disgusted' by Stunt

Blue Origin is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, who is engaged to Sanchez, 55.

Ratajkowski continued, wondering about the purpose of the quick space journey, "Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?

"And then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted, literally I'm disgusted."

Ratajkowski was not the only star taking jabs at the space mission as actresses Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn also shared their disapproval.

Having safely returned to Texas, Perry was photographed kissing the ground, a picture that quickly spread across social media.