WATCH: Feminist Pin-Up Emily Ratajkowski Blasts All-Female Blue Origin Flight For 'Destroying Planet' — And Declares She's 'Disgusted' by Stunt
Emily Ratajkowski has lashed out at the star-studded Blue Origin space trip, claiming the extortionate sums funding the mission would have been better spent elsewhere.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 33, is the latest of a number of big names criticising the mission, which took place on Monday to much fanfare.
Ratajkowski said she was "disgusted" by the historic 11-minute expedition, which carried Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn into the stars.
Speaking on TikTok, she said: "That space mission this morning? That’s end time s--t. Like, this is beyond parody.
"That you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet?"
Blue Origin is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, who is engaged to Sanchez, 55.
Ratajkowski continued, wondering about the purpose of the quick space journey, "Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?
"And then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted, literally I'm disgusted."
Ratajkowski was not the only star taking jabs at the space mission as actresses Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn also shared their disapproval.
Having safely returned to Texas, Perry was photographed kissing the ground, a picture that quickly spread across social media.
Wilde shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."
Earlier this month, Munn slammed the space mission ahead of its launch, while appearing on Today With Jenna And Friends.
She said: "What are they doing? Like why? You know what I mean?
"I know that this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."
Munn then added: "What are you going to do up in space? What are you doing up there?"
The mother-of-two went on to compare the launch to a ride at Disneyland, before asking why those on the trip needed "to tell" everyone about it, versus just going up, having a nice time and coming back down
"I know that this is probably obnoxious — but like, it's so much money to go to space. You know, there's a lot of people that can't even afford eggs," she added.
Host Jenna Bush Hager then informed Munn that the all-female crew will go to space 'in glam' which prompted the actress to give a confused reaction.
"They are getting their hair done, their makeup done, even eyelash extensions," Hager continued.
Munn was left speechless once again and then questioned: "They said this out loud?"
The actress silently shook her head and Hager humorously added: "Yeah, and a lot of eyelash glue to nail that baby down. That's what I can't stop thinking about."
Blue Origin Flight NS-31 marked the first launch with an all-female crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space flight in 1963.