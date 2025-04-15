Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Emily Ratajkowski

WATCH: Feminist Pin-Up Emily Ratajkowski Blasts All-Female Blue Origin Flight For 'Destroying Planet' — And Declares She's 'Disgusted' by Stunt

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski has lashed out at the Blue Origin space flight, saying the historic star-studded mission left her feeling 'disgusted.'

April 15 2025, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Emily Ratajkowski has lashed out at the star-studded Blue Origin space trip, claiming the extortionate sums funding the mission would have been better spent elsewhere.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 33, is the latest of a number of big names criticising the mission, which took place on Monday to much fanfare.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Emrata;TikTok

Ratajkowski vented her fury over the space flight during an epic rant on her TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratajkowski said she was "disgusted" by the historic 11-minute expedition, which carried Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn into the stars.

Speaking on TikTok, she said: "That space mission this morning? That’s end time s--t. Like, this is beyond parody.

"That you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet?"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry kissed the ground after her return to earth, sparking accusations she was trying to create 'memes' from her journey into space.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Origin is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, who is engaged to Sanchez, 55.

Ratajkowski continued, wondering about the purpose of the quick space journey, "Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?

"And then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted, literally I'm disgusted."

Ratajkowski was not the only star taking jabs at the space mission as actresses Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn also shared their disapproval.

Having safely returned to Texas, Perry was photographed kissing the ground, a picture that quickly spread across social media.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

The Blue Origin crew (L-R): Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King and Amanda Nguyen.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilde shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Earlier this month, Munn slammed the space mission ahead of its launch, while appearing on Today With Jenna And Friends.

She said: "What are they doing? Like why? You know what I mean?

"I know that this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."

Munn then added: "What are you going to do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Sanchez lapped up photo opportunities minutes after the mission ended.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two went on to compare the launch to a ride at Disneyland, before asking why those on the trip needed "to tell" everyone about it, versus just going up, having a nice time and coming back down

"I know that this is probably obnoxious — but like, it's so much money to go to space. You know, there's a lot of people that can't even afford eggs," she added.

Host Jenna Bush Hager then informed Munn that the all-female crew will go to space 'in glam' which prompted the actress to give a confused reaction.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Sued by FOURTH Woman for Sexual Assault — Saying He Attacked Her Twice in 2005

gene hackman hermit life tragic end betsy arakawa

Gene Hackman Disease Horror: Hollywood Icon's Ultra-Secret $4million Compound Condemned as 'Rat Infested Breeding Ground' For Killer Illnesses After Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From Hantavirus

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Actresses Olivia Munn and Olivia Wilde are other staunch critics of the space flight.

"They are getting their hair done, their makeup done, even eyelash extensions," Hager continued.

Munn was left speechless once again and then questioned: "They said this out loud?"

The actress silently shook her head and Hager humorously added: "Yeah, and a lot of eyelash glue to nail that baby down. That's what I can't stop thinking about."

Blue Origin Flight NS-31 marked the first launch with an all-female crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space flight in 1963.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.