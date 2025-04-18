Why Katy Perry Now ‘REGRETS’ Blue Origin Space Mission After Trolls Slam ‘Bizarre Behavior’ During Flight Alongside All-Female Crew

Perry then gave a speech about feeling "super connected to love," thanked a reporter who called her an astronaut, and declared how their all-female journey "has always been about love and belonging."

She said: "It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

"And it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

However, it didn't take long for the public to slam Perry's behavior as dramatic and over-the-top, especially considering NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were recently stranded in space for more than nine months.