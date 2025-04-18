Why Katy Perry Now ‘REGRETS’ Blue Origin Space Mission After Trolls Slam ‘Bizarre Behavior’ During Flight Alongside All-Female Crew
Katy Perry is attempting to distance herself from the Blue Origin space flight following a huge backlash over her behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, now regrets making such a "public spectacle" of the event, which has been branded "embarrassing" and "tone-deaf" by critics.
According to sources close to Perry, she's found the heat she's received unexpected and "disheartening" for the rest of the all-female crew, including Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos who helped fund the multimillion-dollar mission.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."
Perry was highly ridiculed when she emerged from the Blue Origin capsule and held a daisy up to the sky before dropping to her knees and kissing the ground.
Perry then gave a speech about feeling "super connected to love," thanked a reporter who called her an astronaut, and declared how their all-female journey "has always been about love and belonging."
She said: "It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.
"And it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."
However, it didn't take long for the public to slam Perry's behavior as dramatic and over-the-top, especially considering NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were recently stranded in space for more than nine months.
The source admitted Perry now regrets "kissing the ground" after the flight as well as her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule—where she held a daisy up to the camera, promoted the setlist to her upcoming tour, and sang the lyrics to What a Wonderful World all while suspended in microgravity.
It was previously revealed that Perry planned to bring the daisy to space as a "beautiful tribute" to her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48.
Her daughter was seen for the first time publicly on Monday, as she was dressed in an astronaut costume to watch her famous mom fly to the edge of space.
The couple reportedly made the "difficult decision" to introduce Daisy to the world because Perry wanted Daisy to be "proud of her and show her daughter that she can do anything."
But now, the source shared that the pop star "regrets sharing the daisy with the world" and ultimately "wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown" at all.
It wasn't just social media users who criticized the all-female Blue Origin space mission on Monday either.
In fact, a slew of fellow celebrities – including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, and Amy Schumer – have slammed the spectacle as a frivolous publicity campaign for Bezos' space company.