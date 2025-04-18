Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Katy Perry

Why Katy Perry Now ‘REGRETS’ Blue Origin Space Mission After Trolls Slam ‘Bizarre Behavior’ During Flight Alongside All-Female Crew

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is now regretting her 'over the top' behavior during Blue Origin space mission which has been heavily criticized by fellow celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski.

April 18 2025, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry is attempting to distance herself from the Blue Origin space flight following a huge backlash over her behavior.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 40, now regrets making such a "public spectacle" of the event, which has been branded "embarrassing" and "tone-deaf" by critics.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry constantly played up to the cameras inside the capsule, including holding up a daisy in tribute to her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources close to Perry, she's found the heat she's received unexpected and "disheartening" for the rest of the all-female crew, including Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos who helped fund the multimillion-dollar mission.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."

Perry was highly ridiculed when she emerged from the Blue Origin capsule and held a daisy up to the sky before dropping to her knees and kissing the ground.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry regrets making such a 'public spectacle' of the event, which took place on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry then gave a speech about feeling "super connected to love," thanked a reporter who called her an astronaut, and declared how their all-female journey "has always been about love and belonging."

She said: "It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

"And it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

However, it didn't take long for the public to slam Perry's behavior as dramatic and over-the-top, especially considering NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were recently stranded in space for more than nine months.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Blue Origin space crew (L-R): Kerianne Flynn, Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King and Amanda Nguyen.

Article continues below advertisement

The source admitted Perry now regrets "kissing the ground" after the flight as well as her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule—where she held a daisy up to the camera, promoted the setlist to her upcoming tour, and sang the lyrics to What a Wonderful World all while suspended in microgravity.

It was previously revealed that Perry planned to bring the daisy to space as a "beautiful tribute" to her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48.

Her daughter was seen for the first time publicly on Monday, as she was dressed in an astronaut costume to watch her famous mom fly to the edge of space.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp Cancer Battle Latest — 'Real Housewife' Kyle Richards Issues Heart-Wrenching Update on Reality Star's Grave Condition

Photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk's 'Secret Babies Dossier' Leaked — Tesla Boss Facing MORE Scandal Over Kids After He Was Blasted by Latest Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom chose the space flight as the moment to introduce daughter Daisy to the world.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The couple reportedly made the "difficult decision" to introduce Daisy to the world because Perry wanted Daisy to be "proud of her and show her daughter that she can do anything."

But now, the source shared that the pop star "regrets sharing the daisy with the world" and ultimately "wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown" at all.

It wasn't just social media users who criticized the all-female Blue Origin space mission on Monday either.

In fact, a slew of fellow celebrities – including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, and Amy Schumer – have slammed the spectacle as a frivolous publicity campaign for Bezos' space company.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.