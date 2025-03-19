Your tip
Horrifying Before and After Snaps Show Devastating Impact on Rescued NASA Astronauts' Faces After 286 Days Marooned in the Stars DEVASTATED Their Bodies

Photo of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, space crew
Source: MEGA

Before and after pictures show the devastating effects 286 days in space has had on Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

March 19 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

The devastating impact on the bodies of NASA astronauts stranded in space for 286 days has been exposed in horrifying before and after snaps.

RadarOnline.com can reveal experts have warned Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams' unplanned stay on the International Space Station (ISS) could have serious health impacts, which already appear to be taking effect.

horrifying before after snaps rescued nasa astronauts bodies
Source: MEGA

The stranded astronauts showed their delight after being rescued during their space mission.

Shocking images show the terrifying damage that months spent in the harsh conditions in space will do to you.

From "chicken legs" and "baby feet" to an increased risk of cancer, experts warn that the stranded astronauts could face years of health complications.

As Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, emerged from their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule yesterday, medical teams rushed to help them onto stretchers.

horrifying before after snaps rescued nasa astronauts bodies split
Source: MEGA

Williams aged rapidly following her unplanned stay on the International Space Station.

This is a normal procedure for astronauts returning from space since their weakened muscles make it difficult to walk under the force of Earth's gravity.

The pair will now undergo several days of intensive medical checks at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston but health experts have already noticed signs of physical decline in the stranded astronauts.

And even while they were on the ISS, experts expressed concern over the pair's gaunt appearance and apparent weight loss.

horrifying before after snaps rescued nasa astronauts bodies split before after
Source: MEGA

Wilmore will need extensive medical treatment to recover from the ordeal.

Williams and Willmore splashed down aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida Tuesday at 5:57 pm ET, where they were circled by a pod of dolphins.

They were accompanied by the other members of NASA’s Crew-9 Mission, American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

After a recovery ship pulled the capsule from the water, the pair smiled and waved as they were helped through the hatch and took their first breaths of fresh air in months.

Steve Stich, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said at a news conference: "The crew's doing great."

butch wilmore post landing nasa
Source: MEGA

Wilmore was snapped smiling while carried out on a stretcher following his descent to earth,

Williams and Wilmore were initially scheduled to spend eight days on the ISS when they launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for the capsule's first crewed test flight on June 5.

Launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida the plan was to test the new capsule with some basic manoeuvres, dock with the space station, and then return home.

While two astronauts safely reached the space station, the problem-plagued Starliner immediately began to show serious technical issues.

By the time they had reached the station, five of Starliner's 28 thrusters failed and the craft had begun to leak helium.

suni williams post landing
Source: MEGA

Williams gives snappers the thumbs up following her safe arrival back home and has now been reunited with her family.

This came after the spacecraft had already suffered technical problems, including helium leaks and more thruster failures, before and during the launch.

By June 18, it was clear that the Starliner would not be flying home on schedule. NASA pushed Williams and Wilmore's return to later that month, giving its engineers and Boeing time to try and sort out the spacecraft's malfunctions from the ground.

But more issues kept cropping up, and a few extra weeks stretched into a months-long delay for the astronauts' homecoming.

