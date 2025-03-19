Horrifying Before and After Snaps Show Devastating Impact on Rescued NASA Astronauts' Faces After 286 Days Marooned in the Stars DEVASTATED Their Bodies
The devastating impact on the bodies of NASA astronauts stranded in space for 286 days has been exposed in horrifying before and after snaps.
RadarOnline.com can reveal experts have warned Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams' unplanned stay on the International Space Station (ISS) could have serious health impacts, which already appear to be taking effect.
Shocking images show the terrifying damage that months spent in the harsh conditions in space will do to you.
From "chicken legs" and "baby feet" to an increased risk of cancer, experts warn that the stranded astronauts could face years of health complications.
As Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, emerged from their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule yesterday, medical teams rushed to help them onto stretchers.
This is a normal procedure for astronauts returning from space since their weakened muscles make it difficult to walk under the force of Earth's gravity.
The pair will now undergo several days of intensive medical checks at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston but health experts have already noticed signs of physical decline in the stranded astronauts.
And even while they were on the ISS, experts expressed concern over the pair's gaunt appearance and apparent weight loss.
Williams and Willmore splashed down aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida Tuesday at 5:57 pm ET, where they were circled by a pod of dolphins.
They were accompanied by the other members of NASA’s Crew-9 Mission, American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
After a recovery ship pulled the capsule from the water, the pair smiled and waved as they were helped through the hatch and took their first breaths of fresh air in months.
Steve Stich, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said at a news conference: "The crew's doing great."
Williams and Wilmore were initially scheduled to spend eight days on the ISS when they launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for the capsule's first crewed test flight on June 5.
Launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida the plan was to test the new capsule with some basic manoeuvres, dock with the space station, and then return home.
While two astronauts safely reached the space station, the problem-plagued Starliner immediately began to show serious technical issues.
By the time they had reached the station, five of Starliner's 28 thrusters failed and the craft had begun to leak helium.
This came after the spacecraft had already suffered technical problems, including helium leaks and more thruster failures, before and during the launch.
By June 18, it was clear that the Starliner would not be flying home on schedule. NASA pushed Williams and Wilmore's return to later that month, giving its engineers and Boeing time to try and sort out the spacecraft's malfunctions from the ground.
But more issues kept cropping up, and a few extra weeks stretched into a months-long delay for the astronauts' homecoming.