EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck Set For 'Revenge Role' in New Project From 'Yellowstone' Mastermind Taylor Sheridan After Being Booted Off 'Blue Bloods'
Tom Selleck is getting sweet revenge after his successful CBS series Blue Bloods was canceled and he was shut out of the spinoff, Boston Blue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, not only will he star as lawman Jesse Stone in a new installment of the beloved detective franchise, he's also in talks to work with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on a new project.
"Tom is back on top and sneering at the folks who left him out of the Blue Bloods sequel," an insider told us. "He's one of the biggest stars in television history and has an 'I'll show you' attitude, and now he's a hot commodity again."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Selleck was stunned when the police procedural drama Blue Bloods was sidelined after 14 seasons.
"Tom was angry because CBS decided the show was too expensive to produce, even though it was still riding high in the TV ratings," the source added.
Selleck was even angrier when CBS announced plans for a new series starring his TV son and real-life protégé Donnie Wahlberg – but not him.
However, the Magnum, P.I. actor, 80, found he was still in demand when the Hallmark Channel quickly began courting him to make two new Jesse Stone films, the popular character he played in nine TV movies from 2005 through 2015. Tom has even hinted there will likely be more Jesse Stone movies in the future.
Our source says the shows 1883 and 1923, and Landman producer Sheridan, are also champing at the bit to work with Selleck – which makes sense as the star is a veteran of many Western films, including Quigley Down Under, Crossfire Trail, Monte Walsh and The Shadow Riders.
He has said he'd love a "cowboy" role like Harrison Ford's in 1923.
"A good Western's always on my list," he explained. "I miss that I want to sit on a horse again."
Not only that, but Selleck believes a major role in a Sheridan project would be a great "in your face" payback to the folks who cut him out of the Blue Bloods spinoff, said the insider.
Our source added: "Tom said he turned down so much other acting work over the years because he was tied up with Blue Bloods, and the thanks he got was being shown the door and put out to pasture.
"He's showing them there's still a lot of life and lot of career left in the old man."