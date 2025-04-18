EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck Set For 'Revenge Role' in New Project From 'Yellowstone' Mastermind Taylor Sheridan After Being Booted Off 'Blue Bloods'

Tom Selleck is getting sweet revenge after his successful CBS series Blue Bloods was canceled and he was shut out of the spinoff, Boston Blue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, not only will he star as lawman Jesse Stone in a new installment of the beloved detective franchise, he's also in talks to work with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on a new project.

"Tom is back on top and sneering at the folks who left him out of the Blue Bloods sequel," an insider told us. "He's one of the biggest stars in television history and has an 'I'll show you' attitude, and now he's a hot commodity again."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Selleck was stunned when the police procedural drama Blue Bloods was sidelined after 14 seasons.

"Tom was angry because CBS decided the show was too expensive to produce, even though it was still riding high in the TV ratings," the source added.