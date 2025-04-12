EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Scary Breakdown – And How Her Career and 'Personal Crisis' Have Left her 'Marooned' in a 'Perfect Storm of Pressure'

Daytime TV's Kelly Clarkson's sudden two-week break from her floundering talk show has friends and fans fearing she's spiraling towards an emotional breakdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kelly's carrying a lot on he shoulders both in her personal and professional life and people worry that she's collapsing under the weight of it all," our insider said. "She has career and personal pressures that are leaving her feeling shattered and like a boat marooned in a storm."

Clarkson finally returned March 20 from her mysterious hiatus in time for the show's landmark 1,000th episode, but confessed to the live show's crowd when she returned she's had “a lot of ups and downs personally" and that "I've lost, alone, a lot.“