CNN Descends Into ‘Panic Room’: Top Stars Said to be ‘Agitated and Paranoid,’ Second-Guessing New Boss’ Plan for Struggling Network
Just six months into Mark Thompson's role as CNN's new CEO and the panic rooms are already reportedly filling up with anxious talent and paranoid executives who doubt his new plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Thompson took on the CNN CEO position near the end of the third quarter of 2023, sources revealed this week that the new network boss has only just begun assembling his executive team and implementing a strategy.
Although Thompson attended the Blackstone CEO Conference last week and reassured others about CNN's stability and prospects, the atmosphere back at the network was said to be less optimistic, according to Puck.
This all comes after Thompson’s CEO appointment was initially seen as a turning point for CNN – particularly following a turbulent period that included the departure of former network head honchos Jeff Zucker and Chris Licht and other dramatic and significant changes.
As a former BBC chief known for his successful digital strategies at The New York Times Company, Thompson seemed well-suited to lead CNN into a more mobile and streaming-focused future.
However, some CNN veterans are said to be already feeling restless.
Thompson's memos outlining his priorities and strategic direction have apparently not fully alleviated their concerns while his unique approach – which was said to emphasize the need for change while also defending the traditional linear business model – has reportedly left many staffers uncertain about the future.
Some worry that Thompson lacks a comprehensive strategy or that his plans may not succeed, Puck reported.
Although Thompson's focus on digital growth and adaptation to modern media landscapes has garnered support from the network’s younger and more digital-first employees, many longtime staff members – particularly those entrenched in the linear television model – reportedly fear impending budget cuts and a diminished focus on traditional programming.
Several of CNN’s older staffers have reportedly questioned why Thompson is steering away from competitive morning programming and maintaining certain primetime slots with lower viewership.
There was also said to be a sense of disappointment among network staffers that CNN is no longer the undisputed leader in major breaking news events and election coverage.
Thompson's presence at the CEO Conference during Super Tuesday last week on March 5 allegedly sparked criticism from some staffers who felt that Thompson should be more involved in the day-to-day operations of the network.
Other media insiders who reportedly spoke with the new network CEO directly have claimed that Thompson remains focused on CNN's digital future – even despite the current challenges and skepticisms allegedly unfolding at the struggling outlet.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN’s recent ratings decline – particularly during key events like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday – underscored the challenges CNN faces under Thompson's new leadership.
While the network continues to try to navigate the significant changes, questions still reportedly linger about CNN’s future direction and its competitive position in the dog-eat-dog media landscape.