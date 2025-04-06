Revealed: The Explosive Meeting That Ended 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's Career as Donald Trump's Chief Lackey

During a recent cabinet meeting, Musk reportedly shared his plans to cut hundreds of thousands of government jobs and reduce federal spending by a whopping $2 trillion. However, his aggressive approach to the federal workforce and his frequent outbursts on X have led to serious pushback from a number of Trump cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The president was reportedly furious about Musk being given clearance for a Pentagon briefing on China, pointing out how it could have been seen as a potential conflict with the tech mogul's business dealings with the foreign nation.

Insiders claim Musk's erratic behavior and lack of coordination within the White House have strained his relationship with Trump, ultimately leading to his impending departure from his government role.