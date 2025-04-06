Revealed: The Explosive Meeting That Ended 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's Career as Donald Trump's Chief Lackey
Elon Musk has had an alleged falling out with President Donald Trump over his handling of the federal government and his involvement in a meeting about the U.S.'s relationship with China.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reports of the Tesla billionaire's imminent departure from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) followed several weeks of tensions between the billionaire and other top appointments to Trump's White House team.
During a recent cabinet meeting, Musk reportedly shared his plans to cut hundreds of thousands of government jobs and reduce federal spending by a whopping $2 trillion. However, his aggressive approach to the federal workforce and his frequent outbursts on X have led to serious pushback from a number of Trump cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The president was reportedly furious about Musk being given clearance for a Pentagon briefing on China, pointing out how it could have been seen as a potential conflict with the tech mogul's business dealings with the foreign nation.
Insiders claim Musk's erratic behavior and lack of coordination within the White House have strained his relationship with Trump, ultimately leading to his impending departure from his government role.
In February, at a major conservative event, Musk made a public spectacle of himself when he walked on stage wearing a dark MAGA hat and wielding a chainsaw as a metaphor to show how serious he was about cutting government waste.
While the X owner felt emboldened at the time, his public stunt was seen as "too extreme" by many of Trump's closest allies.
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned the SpaceX mogul's actions would be used against other Republicans in the upcoming mid-term elections.
The recent $20 million investment in a failed Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign and a significant drop in Tesla's stock value, with declining sales, have added to the scrutiny surrounding Musk's actions.
According to insiders, the billionaire began to be seen as a "political liability".
Oh, Donald… Trump Insists He's 'Deliberately' Tanking Global Stock Markets and Costing World TRILLIONS as Part of 'Genius Chess Move' — Forcing Investment Titan Warren Buffett Into Astonishing Denial
Trump is said to have told members of his cabinet how Musk will be stepping down from his role "soon". However, according to a senior insider, Musk will likely continue with a more informal advisory role.
The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk's time as a "special government employee", a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. Those 130 days are expected to expire in late May or early June.
Publicly, Trump has shown nothing but admiration for Musk, who spent millions to help elect him. He often touts the waste, fraud and abuse DOGE claims to have identified, hailing Musk's work as "revolutionary".
Another source told Politico that anyone thinking he would disappear entirely is "fooling themselves".