Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Elon Musk

Revealed: The Explosive Meeting That Ended 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's Career as Donald Trump's Chief Lackey

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is expected to step down as the head of DOGE.

Profile Image

April 6 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk has had an alleged falling out with President Donald Trump over his handling of the federal government and his involvement in a meeting about the U.S.'s relationship with China.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reports of the Tesla billionaire's imminent departure from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) followed several weeks of tensions between the billionaire and other top appointments to Trump's White House team.

Article continues below advertisement
explosive meeting ended elon musk career donald trump chief lackey
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was allegedly furious with Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent cabinet meeting, Musk reportedly shared his plans to cut hundreds of thousands of government jobs and reduce federal spending by a whopping $2 trillion. However, his aggressive approach to the federal workforce and his frequent outbursts on X have led to serious pushback from a number of Trump cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The president was reportedly furious about Musk being given clearance for a Pentagon briefing on China, pointing out how it could have been seen as a potential conflict with the tech mogul's business dealings with the foreign nation.

Insiders claim Musk's erratic behavior and lack of coordination within the White House have strained his relationship with Trump, ultimately leading to his impending departure from his government role.

Article continues below advertisement
explosive meeting ended elon musk career donald trump chief lackey
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Article continues below advertisement

In February, at a major conservative event, Musk made a public spectacle of himself when he walked on stage wearing a dark MAGA hat and wielding a chainsaw as a metaphor to show how serious he was about cutting government waste.

While the X owner felt emboldened at the time, his public stunt was seen as "too extreme" by many of Trump's closest allies.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned the SpaceX mogul's actions would be used against other Republicans in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Article continues below advertisement
explosive meeting ended elon musk career donald trump chief lackey
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly views Elon Musk as a 'political liability.'

Article continues below advertisement

The recent $20 million investment in a failed Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign and a significant drop in Tesla's stock value, with declining sales, have added to the scrutiny surrounding Musk's actions.

According to insiders, the billionaire began to be seen as a "political liability".

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Donald Trump

Oh, Donald… Trump Insists He's 'Deliberately' Tanking Global Stock Markets and Costing World TRILLIONS as Part of 'Genius Chess Move' — Forcing Investment Titan Warren Buffett Into Astonishing Denial

Composite photo of Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama Sensationally Confirms Marriage Crisis With Michelle — Confessing He Was in 'Deep Deficit' With Former First Lady as Rumors Rage Ex-Power Couple Are Poised to Announce Blockbuster Divorce

Article continues below advertisement
explosive meeting ended elon musk career donald trump chief lackey
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's leadership style is described as 'erratic and disruptive'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trump is said to have told members of his cabinet how Musk will be stepping down from his role "soon". However, according to a senior insider, Musk will likely continue with a more informal advisory role.

The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk's time as a "special government employee", a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. Those 130 days are expected to expire in late May or early June.

Publicly, Trump has shown nothing but admiration for Musk, who spent millions to help elect him. He often touts the waste, fraud and abuse DOGE claims to have identified, hailing Musk's work as "revolutionary".

Another source told Politico that anyone thinking he would disappear entirely is "fooling themselves".

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.