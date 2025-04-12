EXCLUSIVE: Health Freak Gwen Stefani 'Joining Blobby Husband Blake Shelton's Tour' – To 'Stop Him Eating Himself to Death With Junk Food!'

"She obviously misses him when he's on tour, but the bigger reason is she wants to check up on him," a source said. "When she's not there, all his healthy habits go out the window – he gorges on fried food and gets lazy about exercise."

The 6-foot-5 Honey Bee singer has a history of packing on the pounds.

Last year, it was reported his pin-thin wife shipped him off to a fat farm to slim him down.

Popping up at some of his tour dates is Stefani's way of monitoring his commitment to healthy habits, our source added.

They said: "When she's around, she makes sure that Blake eats well and that he works out – even though he doesn't always appreciate it."