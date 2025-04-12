EXCLUSIVE: Health Freak Gwen Stefani 'Joining Blobby Husband Blake Shelton's Tour' – To 'Stop Him Eating Himself to Death With Junk Food!'
Gwen Stefani is joining Blake Shelton on his tour – and it's not to ward off groupies, but to keep her hungry hubby away from Velveeta dip, Cheetos, corn dogs and ice cream, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to our source, the No Doubt frontwoman, 55, doesn't like to leave the junk food-loving country crooner, 48, alone unsupervised for too long and is intent on "keeping him alive" with her healthy eating "intervention."
"She obviously misses him when he's on tour, but the bigger reason is she wants to check up on him," a source said. "When she's not there, all his healthy habits go out the window – he gorges on fried food and gets lazy about exercise."
The 6-foot-5 Honey Bee singer has a history of packing on the pounds.
Last year, it was reported his pin-thin wife shipped him off to a fat farm to slim him down.
Popping up at some of his tour dates is Stefani's way of monitoring his commitment to healthy habits, our source added.
They said: "When she's around, she makes sure that Blake eats well and that he works out – even though he doesn't always appreciate it."
Our insider went on: "He enjoys a little space and feels the distance does them good, so he isn't too happy about being treated like a junk-food junkie.
"But he also doesn't push back.
"He finds it claustrophobic and irritating, but he'll do what he's told. The reason he got Gwen in the first place was his happy wife, happy life attitude."