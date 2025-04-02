'GMA3' Anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim to 'Be Fired by Summer' as Show's Ratings Collapse 2 Years After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were Booted for Affair Scandal
Good Morning America hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim's jobs are rumored to be on the chopping block as sources claimed ABC News executives are scrambling to revive the show amid plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The potential talent shakeup comes two years after co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired over their affair scandal.
According to OK! Magazine, a source said: "GMA3 won't be there at the end of the summer."
The insider noted it's likely ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic will replace Morgan and Pilgrim by that time.
With the GMA3 hosts' jobs in jeopardy as the show's ratings continue to fall, another insider claimed the network could be looking inward for replacements.
Top talent said to be up for consideration included Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.
Morgan, 47, joined the network in 2022 and was quickly tapped to join a rotation of hosts for GMA3 amid Robach and Holmes' affair scandal.
In May 2023, Morgan and Pilgrim, 42, were named permanent co-hosts of the show with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
While the network has danced around confirming the fate of Morgan and Pilgrim's careers, a spokesperson for ABC News said on Tuesday, April 1, the network is working towards "unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team."
The representative said: "What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour.
"The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach and Holmes' workplace romance rocked the network – and its talent lineup.
The former co-hosts were fired in January 2023 after they were caught on a romantic weekend getaway together amid their divorces from respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, who have since started dating.
While Robach and Holmes insisted they did not cheat on their estranged spouses, damage to their reputations at the network had been done.
Rumors of Morgan and Pilgrim's potential firings also comes on the heels of a shocking round of layoffs at the network last month.
In March, ABC News fired GMA3 staff and moved all of its production under GMA, while elevating longtime producer Audrey Taylor to vice president of talent and strategy.
While one source told PageSix, "No one knows who she is! She doesn't know the talent. The hire was shocking to everyone," others felt Taylor's promotion was a sign of good things to come as the spot had been left empty for two years.