'GMA3' Anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim to 'Be Fired by Summer' as Show's Ratings Collapse 2 Years After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were Booted for Affair Scandal

The potential talent shakeup comes two years after co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired over their affair scandal .

Good Morning America hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim's jobs are rumored to be on the chopping block as sources claimed ABC News executives are scrambling to revive the show amid plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Morgan and Pilgrim were named co-hosts of 'GMA3' in 2023 following Robach and Holmes' workplace romance scandal.

With the GMA3 hosts' jobs in jeopardy as the show's ratings continue to fall, another insider claimed the network could be looking inward for replacements.

The insider noted it's likely ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic will replace Morgan and Pilgrim by that time.

According to OK! Magazine , a source said: "GMA3 won't be there at the end of the summer."

In May 2023, Morgan and Pilgrim, 42, were named permanent co-hosts of the show with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Morgan, 47, joined the network in 2022 and was quickly tapped to join a rotation of hosts for GMA3 amid Robach and Holmes' affair scandal.

Top talent said to be up for consideration included Michael Strahan , Robin Roberts , and George Stephanopoulos .

While the network has danced around confirming the fate of Morgan and Pilgrim's careers, a spokesperson for ABC News said on Tuesday, April 1, the network is working towards "unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team."

The representative said: "What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour.

"The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."