'Good Morning America' Cheat-Scandal Duo Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Shack Up Together — But She’s 'Plagued by Second Thoughts'
Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach is having major second thoughts about shacking up with T.J. Holmes after their scandalous cheating drama.
Rumors are flying that Robach and Holmes' new living arrangement isn’t going as "seamlessly" as they hoped, with "tension" brewing behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robach, 51, and Holmes, 47, made headlines in November 2022 when the "office affair" was exposed — ultimately leading to their termination at ABC News just two months later.
While the couple has stayed together through the tough terrain, things may not be going so well for them as they take a step ahead in their relationship.
Sources close to the pair say Robach is having "second thoughts" about the decision to move in together, adding: "The new living arrangement hasn't been as seamless as either hoped."
"Moving in is a huge step and it's proving to be quite an adjustment for both of them."
"With their big personalities, the tension is starting to build!"
Noting how the two already lost their former spouses and steady TV gig, a concerned friend added: "To think they might also lose each other in the end would be unimaginable!"
Robach was previously married to actor Andrew Shue, and the couple reportedly separated in August 2022 — just months before the revelation of her affair.
Holmes' 12-year marriage to attorney Marilee Fiebig Holmes was broken up after the GMA3 host was spotted holding hands with Robach in upstate New York in November 2022.
They filed for divorce just one month later and it was settled the following October.
Despite speculation, both Robach and Holmes denied cheating on their former spouses and said there was never any overlap with their romance.
In late September, the pair revealed they had already been cohabitating for a few weeks already — primarily thanks to Robach's 21-year-old daughter Ava.
While speaking on their joint podcast, Holmes said they had been going "back and forth" between their respective apartments, which were within walking distance.
Robach explained how Ava was living in a "grungy" apartment infested with cockroaches due to a hoarder living next door, which led the former ABC host to let her daughter move in with her.
She added: "I've just said, 'Hey y'all, knock yourselves out. I'll be at TJ's.'"
Holmes confirmed they were living together full-time, stating how ideal it was for their early-morning routines.
He said: "This is what you do for your kids. I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."
Holmes then told Robach he had been "enjoying their time together", adding: "It's been a little different but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."
The couple joked that their only fight so far had been about whether the apartment was "too cold" or "too hot", admitting they were even "trying to find something wrong" with their new living situation.
Holmes and Robach have reached multiple relationship milestones over the past year.
They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Jingle Ball and started their own iHeartMedia podcast.
