'GMA3' Anchor DeMarco Morgan's Skin-Tight Biker Shorts Cause a Stir With ABC Execs: 'Leaves Very Little to the Imagination'
Good Morning America 3 co-host DeMarco Morgan shared photos of himself after a bike ride in Santa Monica just a few weeks ago which have now gained more attention than he may have ever anticipated, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Top brass are claimed to be mulling how to address Morgan's Instagram snaps after "executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally," according to a new report.
The images of Morgan in skin-tight shorts make for an uncomfortable fit with ABC's family-friendly corporate parent Disney, sources told the New York Post.
"It leaves very little to the imagination," said an insider who claimed execs had a heated discussion about whether or not to ask the TV personality to take them down.
ABC News has declined to comment, per the report. RadarOnline.com has reached out.
Morgan has not only caused a stir online but also at the office, insiders in a separate report claimed. "The buzz surrounding DeMarco's wardrobe has earned him the affectionate moniker DeYummy," a source told Closer in a report published last week. "He knows he's got it and he's not afraid to flaunt it — and with a physique like his, who can blame him?"
Fans were just as enthusiastic about the pics shared on social media in April. "Mr. D, stop teasing us women," one person echoed in the comments. "Shots like this should be outlawed because I damn sure zoomed in," a second wrote while a third quipped, "Well ... well ... well."
DeMarco remains a permanent anchor for the show after taking over the reins alongside Eva Pilgrim in May 2023 following his time as a fill-in host.
Former ABC News president Kim Godwin, who recently exited as the network's president, had the talented duo replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as co-hosts of GMA3 after their budding romance came to light.
Just last month, yet another shakeup was revealed when it was reported that ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano was no longer with the company, allegedly getting fired a year after temporarily getting pulled off the air for "anger management issues."
ABC News did not comment after RadarOnline.com reached out about the report.
A source who regularly works with Marciano told PEOPLE that he and his current colleagues found news of his departure "unexpected."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional," the source spilled. "People enjoy working with him and he's not difficult to work with."