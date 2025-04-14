Another Screen Icon Gone: Veteran 'Miami Vice' TV Star Dead Aged 78 After 'Long and Painful Illness' — With Fans Flooding Web With Tributes
Only Fools and Horses and Miami Vice actor Mario Ernesto Sánchez has died at the age of 78.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV veteran passed away following a "long and painful illness."
The actor's passing was confirmed by the South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Américas, through a statement from Sánchez's assistant.
It said: "Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3.03am as a result of a long and painful illness."
Over the last few decades, the actor has had a spectacular career in showbiz.
Sánchez appeared in five episodes of Miami Vice as many minor characters, including a limousine driver.
Then, he appeared in the 2006 Miami Vice film.
He was also featured in the Only Fools and Horses two-part tenth Christmas special, Miami Twice, which aired in December 1991.
His more recent work included an appearance in the TV series Jammerz in 2022.
Sánchez also starred in the HBO remake of Father of the Bride in 2022 as well.
Following the heartbreaking news, tributes have poured in for the star.
Actress Verónica Abruza said: "Sad news. Goodbye, Mario Ernesto Sánchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family and friends. I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry. May your soul unite with the source of light and love."
Miami Art Promotion wrote a statement: "The outstanding actor and director of Cuban origin Mario Ernesto Sánchez dies in Miami. His tireless work in the Cuban exile theater, since his early arrival in the United States, has earned him the valuable work of Teatro Avante, a group he founded, as well as the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival, with almost 40 years of experience.
"Peace to his remains and condolences to his loved ones and friends. It also serves as a well-deserved tribute to his extensive career."
WATCH: Jeff Bezos Faceplants As He Welcomes Fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King Back From Space Following Historic Flight — After Viewers Were Left 'Terrified' Hearing Screams During Live Stream
Back in 2014, Sánchez was awarded the Legacy Award for "outstanding individuals whose lifelong commitment to Latino Theater in the United States and Latin America will have a lasting impact on the field."
Sánchez said in his acceptance speech: "(It means) that we have done a lot, but we have a lot more to do. That’s all it means. I’m humbled by it, but at the same time I’m very proud. But I always feel we haven’t done enough. We still need to create more interest in the residents of Miami for theater. That’s what we are still lacking.
"Don’t misunderstand me, I’m happy we are getting this award, and it belongs to everybody who has helped Teatro Avante and the International Hispanic Theatre,” he continued. “But I have to be honest. I think there is more to be done.
"Miami is my home. So, I stay and fight, fight for what I believe and what I believe is good for the city. So, whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, I believe in theater."