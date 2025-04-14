Another Screen Icon Gone: Veteran 'Miami Vice' TV Star Dead Aged 78 After 'Long and Painful Illness' — With Fans Flooding Web With Tributes

The actor's passing was confirmed by the South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Américas, through a statement from Sánchez's assistant.

It said: "Mario Ernesto Sánchez died today at 3.03am as a result of a long and painful illness."

Over the last few decades, the actor has had a spectacular career in showbiz.

Sánchez appeared in five episodes of Miami Vice as many minor characters, including a limousine driver.

Then, he appeared in the 2006 Miami Vice film.

He was also featured in the Only Fools and Horses two-part tenth Christmas special, Miami Twice, which aired in December 1991.

His more recent work included an appearance in the TV series Jammerz in 2022.

Sánchez also starred in the HBO remake of Father of the Bride in 2022 as well.