Tori Spelling Reveals Her Daughter’s 21-Word Question That Sparked Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has opened up about her painful divorce, revealing the exact question her teen daughter asked which led to her split from husband Dean McDermott. The 51-year-old revealed how a key conversation with her child Hattie changed the direction of her marriage almost instantly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spelling revealed a conversation with her daughter Hattie led her to file for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling touched on her split from McDermott while on her misSPELLING podcast. The reality star recalled her exchange with 13-year-old Hattie about her relationship with McDermott involved the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress getting asked a devastating question. "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not Dad and get treated right?" Spelling recalled Hattie asking her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Torispelling/instagram The actress shares five kids, including daughter Hattie (center) with ex McDermott.

Article continues below advertisement

On the podcast, Spelling said: "It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights." She added: "He was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Spelling, McDermott was put on psychiatric hold for suicidal ideation after he made headlines for cheating on her in 2013. However, when she told the children their dad had to go away for "healing," their son Finn asked if it was "because of his anger issues." "'I hope they have surgery on him, and they take out his anger,'" Spelling recalled Finn telling her. In the podcast, Spelling also admitted Hattie told her she was "scared" to have that emotional conversation with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 – she filed for divorce in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "The want of kids, just always wanting their parents together, I think kept me from making what was outwardly a better decision for them than what they saw between two partners." In addition to Hattie and 12-year-old Finn, Spelling and McDermott share Liam, 18; Stella, 16; and Beau, eight. Spelling – who tied the knot with McDermott in 2006 – filed for divorce for in March 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair's official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023, after nearly two decades of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

McDermott, 58, has since moved on with reality star Lily Calo, 33, as he debuted his new girlfriend just weeks after his longtime wife ended their marriage. "Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!!" the actor wrote alongside a snap of he and Calo at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. Fans were quick to bash McDermott for flashing his new partner so quick, as one wrote at the time: "So disrespectful to your wife (you’re not divorced yet) but mostly your children..."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spelling previously recalled having a threesome while on 'Beverly Hills, 90210.'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Spelling has been busy gushing about a previous threesome with "a male and a female" she had. Spelling confessed the experience happened while she was filming Beverly Hills, 90210 and explained the cast was staying aboard The Queen Mary ship in Long Beach, and she decided to bring a few guests bak to her room after filming.