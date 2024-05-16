'So Disrespectful': Dean McDermott Trashed for Debuting Girlfriend on IG After Demanding Spousal Support From Tori Spelling in Bitter Divorce
Dean McDermott may think his new girlfriend is "magic," but his followers believe otherwise. The 57-year-old actor shared his love for his girlfriend, Lily Calo, 32, on his Instagram Wednesday, just weeks after Tori Spelling pulled the plug on their nearly 18-year marriage — and the reactions were mixed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McDermott dressed up and took Calo to the elusive members-only Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. He marked the moment by sharing the first photos with his other half on social media, going Instagram official.
The Canadian-born actor wore his best pinstripe suit for the occasion, with Calo slipping into a matching dress to flaunt her curves.
"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!!" he shared, adding the hashtag, "My lovely." Spelling only filed for divorce from McDermott in March.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — he is demanding the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress pay him spousal support. He also wants joint custody of the five kids they share.
While McDermott and Spelling are locked in a bitter back-and-forth divorce battle, she supports her ex and Calo's relationship. Spelling even dropped a line on their Instagram debut, writing "Love you both."
But not everyone was as receptive to McDermott's love bubble.
"How long will she last?" one commenter wrote. "Whats your dudes name?" added another. "So disrespectful to your wife (you’re not divorced yet) but mostly your children. First your family with Mary Jo .. now Tori and her kids. Be a Man for gods sake," a third replied. "Tori, you’re free!!! Weeeee," joked a fourth.
Others took McDermott's side, saying that if Spelling is okay with his relationship, everyone else should be too.
"Tori and dean proudly supporting each other. That’s the only that that matters. No need to talk sh*t on their situation. Cheers," one supporter replied.
"Funny how everyone is so critical of someone they do not know in real life. I cannot imagine how you all treat or talk about your friends. We only know what the stories tell us, Tori has a side and Dean has a side then the truth is somewhere in the middle. Love and let it go and for heaven’s sake be kind," shared a second.
McDermott and Calo went public with their relationship in October, just three months after separating from Spelling. His new love isn't in the industry. She's a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global and it's rumored the two are already living together.