WATCH: Katy Perry Fans Are Convinced The Singer Was 'Cloned' Before Kicking Off Sci-Fi Inspired Tour After Controversial Trip to Space — 'Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Her'
Katy Perry's out-of-this-world performance has some wondering if the real singer ever came back from space.
Fresh off Blue Origin's all-female mission, the pop star set off wild "clone" conspiracies after bizarre, robotic dance moves during her sci-fi Lifeless tour left fans seriously freaked out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Perry, 40, kicked off her tour in Mexico City on Wednesday – and viral footage of her concerning onstage grooves has sparked a wave of online mockery.
In a viral clip, the singer backed up to the crowd, shook her backside, then laid on stage to lift one leg – all while half-heartedly performing robotic moves to her song Part of Me.
Rocking a space-age cone bra and thigh-high boots, Perry's face seemed to freeze at times, with her expressions changing erratically.
People quickly said she looked unrecognizable, responding to the clip on X: "Wait, who is this?"
Others accused her of looking like she’d been cloned.
One person wrote: "Wait....thats not Katy Perry. I'm sorry but I know a clone when I see one and that aint her. Looks absolutely nothing like her, like a new f----n person wtfff????"
A second shared a video of Perry "frozen" on stage, adding the caption: "Katy Perry clone malfunction."
Someone else slammed: "This clip is not impressive. This looks more like somebody who’s come out of retirement after 30 years and trying to pull the same moves off they did when they were young and popular."
TikTok was also flooded with harsh comments about the performance, with critics calling the choreography the "worst ever" – comparing it to a "school talent show" and an "SNL skit."
And, of course, some couldn’t help but bring up Perry’s Blue Origin flight with an all-female crew on April 14.
Someone said: "Guess those 11 mins she spent in space could have been better spent on choreography."
A second joked: "Too much space travel. She’s not used to being back on the ground."
Keeping up with the space theme, Perry soared over the stage, donned spacesuit-inspired outfits, and took selfies with fans clad in blue NASA suits during her show.
Meanwhile, sources have claimed the singer has been attempting to distance herself from the space flight after receiving massive backlash over her behavior.
Insiders close to Perry said she found the criticism unexpected and "disheartening" for the rest of the all-female crew, including Lauren Sánchez – the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, who helped fund the multimillion-dollar mission.
They told The Daily Mail: "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."
Perry was highly ridiculed when she emerged from the Blue Origin capsule and held a daisy up to the sky before dropping to her knees and kissing the ground.
She then gave a speech about feeling "super connected to love," thanked a reporter who called her an astronaut, and declared how their all-female journey "has always been about love and belonging."
The source revealed Perry regrets "kissing the ground" after her flight and her "close-up camera moments" in the capsule, where she held a daisy and promoted her upcoming tour while in microgravity.
Along with the public, a slew of fellow celebrities – including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn, and Amy Schumer – have also slammed the spectacle as a frivolous publicity campaign for Bezos' space company.