Selena's 'Warning' To Taylor: How Gomez 'Raised Her Concerns' To Swift About Blake Lively Years Before The Singer Was Dragged Into The Messy Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni

Photo of Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez is "glad" Taylor is finally seeing what she's 'felt for years' regarding Lively.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

April 25 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez's "warning" to Taylor Swift about Blake Lively has finally been revealed.

Years before the legal nightmare exploded between Lively and Justin Baldoni, Gomez issued a warning to her pop singer best friend about the Gossip Girl alum after seeing how she was "latched" onto her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin biebers wife hailey cozying up to selena gomez
Source: MEGA

The singer expressed her concerns to Swift years ago.

According to a DailyMail source: "(Gomez) warned Taylor about Blake, raising her concerns years ago.

"Blake called Taylor her best friend and family and then asked her to be the godmother of her children."

Within their decades-long friendship, Swift and Lively have often been spotted out together on double dates, attending the Super Bowl – plus, the singer is even the godmother of Lively's daughters James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, as well as her two-year-old son Olin.

Unfortunately for Lively, none of that won Gomez over, with the site's source adding: "Selena always found this odd, but she let it be. So everything that is happening now comes as no surprise at all to Selena."

celebrities who bought homes for their parents taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has now been thrown into the legal nightmare between Baldoni and her best pal Lively.

Fast forward a few years, Swift has now been thrown into the legal nightmare between Baldoni and her best pal, Lively.

Swift was dragged into the legal disaster because Lively referred to her and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons" in a text message to Baldoni included in the lawsuit.

Baldoni shared the screenshots of the messages Lively sent to him as part of his countersuit which he filed in January.

The leading actor accused Lively of enlisting Swift to "pressure" him into letting her rewrite the script for the film at the center of the lawsuit, It Ends With Us.

One alleged message reads: "If you ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you'll appreciate I'm Khaleesi, and, like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Photo of Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Lively and Swift have been rarely photographed since the lawsuit.

Now, Swift is set to be subpoenaed soon after she was dragged into the Hollywood mess.

Following the lawsuit leaving Hollywood completely divided, Swift appears to be distancing herself from Lively.

Last year, Lively was by Swift's side for the 2024 Super Bowl and watched the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce walk away a champion.

However, reports swirled that Lively wasn't invited to join Swift this year due to the lawsuit backlash.

While Gomez "wishes no one harm or ill will" to anyone involved, she is "glad" Taylor is finally seeing what she's "felt for years" regarding Lively.

The site's insider said: "Selena wishes Taylor was not involved in this and will be there for her however she can."

