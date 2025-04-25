Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Blake Lively

Megyn Kelly and Blake Lively At War! Row Erupts On Red Carpet At TIME100 Gala As Journalist Blasts 'She Shouldn't Be Here' After Actress Made Elite List

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Blake Lively during epic red carpet rant at the TIME100 Most Influential People list gala, saying 'she doesn't deserve to be here'.

April 25 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megyn Kelly sparked an explosive row with Blake Lively following the Gossip Girl star’s controversial inclusion on the TIME100 Most Influential People list.

RadarOnline.com can reveal both stars attended the gala event in New York to launch the edition on Thursday and journalist Kelly, 54, let her feelings be known about Lively, 37, making the list during an epic red carpet rant.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood revolt family ties star declares woke era is over after trumps prez win as megyn kelly eviscerates snow white pig rachel zegler
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Megyn Kelly accused Lively of 'launching a fake MeToo allegation' against Justin Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

She accused the actress of “bastardiz[ing] Me Too allegations” in her quest to sue her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Baldoni, 41, later followed up by launching a $400million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her publicist and her husband Ryan Reynolds — which all have denied as well — and he also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on her allegations.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lively attended the New York event with husband Ryan Reynolds, who did not make the list.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about Lively, who was accompanied by Reynolds — who wasn’t nominated — at the gala, Kelly said: "It's a ridiculous joke. She shouldn't be here.

“I think (Lively has) launched a fake MeToo allegation against (Baldini), and she's lived to regret doing it, because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart.

"So for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal."

The subject is particularly reverent to Kelly, as she reportedly told investigators that she had been sexually harassed by her former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

Her experiences and those of other high-profile female anchors and reports at Fox were later dramatized in the 2019 film Bombshell, in which Charlize Theron played Kelly with the aid of extensive facial prosthetics.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

It Ends With Us director Baldoni launch a $400million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her publicist and her husband Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement

The Megyn Kelly Show host then joked she hoped to get a selfie with Lively and Meghan Markle, 43, "in the distance" because they had provided her with "so many hours of content."

She said TIME was just trying to generate publicity for the magazine by putting "big stars" on the cover, but it was "very wrong to lend its legitimacy to the controversial actress

Kelly joked she wouldn't be making an effort to avoid Lively or Reynolds, 48, but she had a "feeling she's going to be avoiding me."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photos of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Becomes The Latest Star To Fuel Ozempic Rumors By Showing Off 'Tiny' Figure As Fans Blast 'She's So Small!'

Embedded Image

Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence On Relationship With Posh Model Elizabeth Hurley By Revealing Who Made First Move To Kickstart Shock Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kelly says it's important to be 'clear-eyed' and to 'call out' claims when they aren't legitimate, in reference to Lively accusations.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As for the rumors of a feud between Lively and her Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick, the conservative host was less concerned, as it was Lively's alleged attempts to "bastardize Me Too allegations against people who don't deserve it" that got her blood boiling.

According to Kelly, thoroughly investigating the Gossip Girl star's claims was necessary to prevent other future accusers from being tarnished.

She added that even though Blake and Ryan have "very powerful PR people and lawyers," it's important to be "clear-eyed" and to "call out" claims when they aren't legitimate.

"Otherwise, no one who has actually experienced these things is going to be believed," she declared.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.