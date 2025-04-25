Megyn Kelly and Blake Lively At War! Row Erupts On Red Carpet At TIME100 Gala As Journalist Blasts 'She Shouldn't Be Here' After Actress Made Elite List

Speaking about Lively, who was accompanied by Reynolds — who wasn’t nominated — at the gala, Kelly said: "It's a ridiculous joke. She shouldn't be here.

“I think (Lively has) launched a fake MeToo allegation against (Baldini), and she's lived to regret doing it, because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart.

"So for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal."

The subject is particularly reverent to Kelly, as she reportedly told investigators that she had been sexually harassed by her former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

Her experiences and those of other high-profile female anchors and reports at Fox were later dramatized in the 2019 film Bombshell, in which Charlize Theron played Kelly with the aid of extensive facial prosthetics.