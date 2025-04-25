Megyn Kelly and Blake Lively At War! Row Erupts On Red Carpet At TIME100 Gala As Journalist Blasts 'She Shouldn't Be Here' After Actress Made Elite List
Megyn Kelly sparked an explosive row with Blake Lively following the Gossip Girl star’s controversial inclusion on the TIME100 Most Influential People list.
RadarOnline.com can reveal both stars attended the gala event in New York to launch the edition on Thursday and journalist Kelly, 54, let her feelings be known about Lively, 37, making the list during an epic red carpet rant.
She accused the actress of “bastardiz[ing] Me Too allegations” in her quest to sue her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, which he has denied.
Baldoni, 41, later followed up by launching a $400million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her publicist and her husband Ryan Reynolds — which all have denied as well — and he also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on her allegations.
Speaking about Lively, who was accompanied by Reynolds — who wasn’t nominated — at the gala, Kelly said: "It's a ridiculous joke. She shouldn't be here.
“I think (Lively has) launched a fake MeToo allegation against (Baldini), and she's lived to regret doing it, because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart.
"So for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal."
The subject is particularly reverent to Kelly, as she reportedly told investigators that she had been sexually harassed by her former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.
Her experiences and those of other high-profile female anchors and reports at Fox were later dramatized in the 2019 film Bombshell, in which Charlize Theron played Kelly with the aid of extensive facial prosthetics.
The Megyn Kelly Show host then joked she hoped to get a selfie with Lively and Meghan Markle, 43, "in the distance" because they had provided her with "so many hours of content."
She said TIME was just trying to generate publicity for the magazine by putting "big stars" on the cover, but it was "very wrong to lend its legitimacy to the controversial actress
Kelly joked she wouldn't be making an effort to avoid Lively or Reynolds, 48, but she had a "feeling she's going to be avoiding me."
As for the rumors of a feud between Lively and her Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick, the conservative host was less concerned, as it was Lively's alleged attempts to "bastardize Me Too allegations against people who don't deserve it" that got her blood boiling.
According to Kelly, thoroughly investigating the Gossip Girl star's claims was necessary to prevent other future accusers from being tarnished.
She added that even though Blake and Ryan have "very powerful PR people and lawyers," it's important to be "clear-eyed" and to "call out" claims when they aren't legitimate.
"Otherwise, no one who has actually experienced these things is going to be believed," she declared.