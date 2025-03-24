They're Back! Joe and Jill Biden Make First Major Appearance Since Leaving White House… as They Prepare to Tell All in Memoirs Being Shopped to the Highest Bidder
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to the spotlight on Sunday night as the couple attended the opening night of Othello in New York City, and both were gleeming despite fellow Democrats calling them out for wanting to get back into the swing of things.
The former President is said to be all about helping bring his party back from disaster following their brutal loss to Donald Trump and the Republicans in November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe was seen keeping it classy in a black tux as he made his way into the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan moments before the show – starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal – kicked off.
Meanwhile, the former first lady stuck close to her longtime husband while wearing a teal blue dress, smiling for the cameras.
“Date night," Jill wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Joe.
Even at 82 years old, Joe is said to be ready to jump back on and help his party right the ship following a devastating election loss. He reportedly met with Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin in February in order to offer up his services – however, so far not many people have been moved.
One major Biden supporter, who chose to remain anonymous, responded: "Who’s going to want Joe Biden back in the game?”
Alan Kessler, a longtime Democratic fundraiser from Philadelphia, also said in an interview: "There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden.
"At the appropriate time, Biden can be an asset to the party by campaigning in selected areas, such as his hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania, but now isn't it."
"It's time to move on with new leadership," Kessler added.
Another supporter said: "No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership.”
Jill is also prepared to contribute to the party's efforts by campaigning and fundraising, recognizing the responsibilities that come with her previous roles.
A source close to the 73-year-old said: "She recognizes that serving in the capacities that she served is an honor and it comes with responsibilities to the party. And she's prepared to help in any way she can."
A recent poll shows that the Democratic Party’s popularity has dropped to a record low, as only 27% of registered voters said they held positive views of the party.
While he may not be calling the shots from the White House anymore, Joe seems to be focusing on another career path, too: writing.
The longtime politician is currently developing his upcoming memoir and has been consulting former senior administration officials, including senior White House advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti and others to assist with his book.
Jill is also believed to be working on her own tell-all.