EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at War — He Wants a Baby, But She Wants an Engagement Ring First

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are already at war over rival family and marriage plans.

July 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt is antsy to start a family with girlfriend of nearly three years Ines de Ramon, but the 32-year-old is holding the line while waiting for a "formal commitment."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jewelry designer – who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, but has yet to have children – "is an old-fashioned gal at heart," according to our insider.

They added: "She adores Brad and would love to have his baby, but not if he's dragging his feet on marriage."

De Ramon wants a ring from Pitt before any babymaking.

Pitt, 61, has been proudly showing off de Ramon while promoting his summer flick F1. They've reportedly lived together for over a year, and have been outwardly affectionate at events since well before their red-carpet debut last September.

Yet Pitt has been characteristically breezy in regards to their partnership, recently telling GQ, "Life just evolves, relationships evolve." The source said it's exactly that whatever-happens-happens vibe that's starting to grate. "There's only so many times Brad can placate Ines by saying they need to go with the flow."

'Life just evolves, relationships evolve,' Pitt told 'GQ' amid his tension with de Ramon.

As for whispers Pitt wants a do-over after becoming estranged from his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, our source adds the Oscar winner "swears" he isn't trying to "fill a void."

Either way, for Ines, the "bottom line," said the source, "is she needs a ring before she's on board with babymaking."

They added: "She needs him to prove how much he cares."

