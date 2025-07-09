EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at War — He Wants a Baby, But She Wants an Engagement Ring First

Brad Pitt is antsy to start a family with girlfriend of nearly three years Ines de Ramon, but the 32-year-old is holding the line while waiting for a "formal commitment."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jewelry designer – who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, but has yet to have children – "is an old-fashioned gal at heart," according to our insider.

They added: "She adores Brad and would love to have his baby, but not if he's dragging his feet on marriage."