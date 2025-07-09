EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at War — He Wants a Baby, But She Wants an Engagement Ring First
Brad Pitt is antsy to start a family with girlfriend of nearly three years Ines de Ramon, but the 32-year-old is holding the line while waiting for a "formal commitment."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jewelry designer – who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, but has yet to have children – "is an old-fashioned gal at heart," according to our insider.
They added: "She adores Brad and would love to have his baby, but not if he's dragging his feet on marriage."
Put A Ring On It
Pitt, 61, has been proudly showing off de Ramon while promoting his summer flick F1. They've reportedly lived together for over a year, and have been outwardly affectionate at events since well before their red-carpet debut last September.
Yet Pitt has been characteristically breezy in regards to their partnership, recently telling GQ, "Life just evolves, relationships evolve." The source said it's exactly that whatever-happens-happens vibe that's starting to grate. "There's only so many times Brad can placate Ines by saying they need to go with the flow."
As for whispers Pitt wants a do-over after becoming estranged from his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, our source adds the Oscar winner "swears" he isn't trying to "fill a void."
Either way, for Ines, the "bottom line," said the source, "is she needs a ring before she's on board with babymaking."
They added: "She needs him to prove how much he cares."